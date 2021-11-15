RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021--
NCI Information Systems, Inc., a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services to U.S. government agencies, announced today it has been recognized as a 2022 Military Friendly ® Employer by Viqtory, the publisher of G.I. Jobs ®.
“We are extremely proud of the service members, military families and veterans we have in our ranks,” said Paul A. Dillahay, president and CEO of NCI. “With more than half of our business in direct support of the Department of Defense and its missions and 20 percent of our team members having served in uniform, service to our great nation is an enduring part of NCI’s culture.”
Dillahay added that across NCI, the values that service members and veterans bring to their mission-critical work align perfectly to the company’s focus on collaboration and innovation. “Some of our most outstanding team members have military service as an important part of their experience, and we are honored to have them as a part of the NCI team, at every level of the organization.”
Institutions earning the Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using both public and proprietary survey data. More than 1,000 companies participated in the 2022 Military Friendly survey.
NCI will be showcased with other 2022 Military Friendly Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs magazine, and on MilitaryFriendly.com.
About NCI
For more than 30 years, NCI Information Systems has been a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services to U.S. government agencies. With its Empower platform™, NCI is at the forefront of implementing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to solve the government’s most complex mission challenges. Headquartered in Reston, Va., NCI is accelerating public sector AI adoption to create a government workforce that is exponentially more creative and productive. For more information, visit www.nciinc.com.
About Military Friendly Employers
Military Friendly ® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly ® designation. Military Friendly ® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly ® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.
