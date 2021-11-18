RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2021--
NCI Information Systems, Inc., a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services to U.S. government agencies, announced today it won a two-year recompete for a $14 million prime contract from the Federal Communications Commission. Through the Universal Licensing System modernization support contract, NCI will apply new technology solutions and agile methodologies to continue advancing the FCC’s ULS system. The contract win leverages the government contracting leader’s more than 25-year history of outstanding past performance with the FCC delivering IT support and technology solutions.
“Government agencies are facing enormous challenges such as outdated software and legacy systems. Modernization of IT systems enables agencies like the FCC to enhance flexibility and configurability, lower costs and strengthen system security,” said Paul A. Dillahay, president and CEO of NCI. “We are proud to continue supporting the FCC with transformative digital solutions and look forward to leveraging our proven and innovative technologies to reduce risks and improve the user experience.”
Through this contract, NCI will deliver a new, modernized ULS system with a microservice-based API-driven design that complies with FCC non-functional requirements such as security, accessibility, scalability and data retention, while incorporating requirements driven by the FCC’s business process reengineering effort. FCC’s licensing initiatives are constantly evolving, which requires a reliable, flexible and scalable system that can accommodate system improvements and new services. NCI’s customized IT transformation services will meet the needs of the agency and deliver on its promise to support the FCC mission.
For more than 30 years, NCI Information Systems has been a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services to U.S. government agencies. With its Empower platform™, NCI is at the forefront of implementing artificial intelligence solutions to solve the government’s most complex mission challenges. Headquartered in Reston, Va., NCI is accelerating public sector AI adoption to create a government workforce that is exponentially more creative and productive. For more information, visit www.nciinc.com.
Disclaimer: This disclaimer is required by Contract No. 273FCC21F0223. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has not reviewed or approved any statement in this document for accuracy or validity. The FCC and its employees do not endorse goods or services provided by the Contractor or any other contractor.
