Neal Gerber Eisenberg (NGE) is pleased to announce the addition of Kristin Michaels as a partner in the Labor & Employment practice group. Most recently, Michaels served as Chief Legal Counsel of a national media company.
Michaels advises clients on all aspects of labor and employment law with significant experience in labor relations, employment advice and counseling, and mergers and acquisitions. She has handled hundreds of matters before the National Labor Relations Board, arbitral tribunals, and employment litigation cases involving claims of harassment and discrimination, wage and hour violations, and breach of restrictive covenants.
"Kristin's diverse experience across both business transactions and workplace disputes enhances our talented labor and employment team," said Bobby Gerber, NGE Managing Partner.
She also represents clients in litigation related to Title VII of the Civil Rights Act through the Fair Labor Standards Act. She regularly counsels clients regarding internal investigations of claims of harassment and discrimination.
"Kristin's significant experience navigating workforce issues for employers across a range of industries, including relating to complex business transactions, will be an asset to our clients," said Bill Tarnow, the firm's Labor & Employment practice group chair. "I look forward to working with her."
Michaels received her J.D. from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law and her B.A. from Marquette University, magna cum laude. Previously, she was a partner at McDermott, Will & Emery.
Neal Gerber Eisenberg is a leading law firm dedicated to handling sophisticated matters for entrepreneurs, public companies, and private businesses and their owners. More than one-third of the lawyers at Neal Gerber Eisenberg were recognized in 2021 in Best Lawyers, and the firm represents scores of the Fortune 100 and many of the best known private companies. The firm also acts as the trusted advisors to nonprofits, startups, growth companies and entrepreneurs. The firm has built over thirty years of trusted partnerships with clients that span the globe, and we meet each unique client need with personalized service and collaboration that provide the most practical solutions for every matter.
