Neat Microphones’ Stylish Skyline Desktop USB Microphone Now Available

Neat Microphones, the innovative brand of high-quality digital USB and analog microphones from Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), today announced the availability of its all-new Neat Skyline TM desktop USB microphone. With daily virtual meetings, online get-togethers with friends and family, and online education becoming everyday activities, it’s critical your voice is heard clearly. With the Neat team’s decades-long background and expertise creating many of the world’s best high-performance microphones, the all-new Skyline is designed to outperform any PC’s built-in mic to ensure you sound good at home, in the office, and when learning from home. Skyline is available in black or white and has a sleek and sophisticated shape that accents any desktop setup. Its high-quality, crystal-clear 24 bit/96 kHz digital audio makes it the perfect addition to any PC, laptop, tablet, or other compatible device with a USB input. Neat Microphones’ Skyline is available now at www.neatmic.com/skyline, Amazon, Sweetwater, American Musical Supply, zZounds, and other participating retailers in North America for a MSRP of $69.99. Skyline is planned to launch in select European territories in November.
“ Skyline puts our expertise and heritage in high-performance recording microphones into an all-new design we created specifically for the growing audience of people staying in touch with others digitally, and working and learning from home,” said Skipper Wise, Neat Microphones Founder and Vice President at Turtle Beach. “Digitally conferencing with others, whether for work, school, or fun, is here to stay and will only continue to expand. Just as we created the original Neat King Bee and King Bee II for professional recording artists, we designed Skyline to be the right desktop mic for everyday home and office conferencing needs.”
Neat Microphones’ Skyline desktop condenser USB microphone takes your audio to new heights by offering outstanding versatility and incredible sound quality. The Skyline ’s high-resolution 24 bit/96 kHz audio plugs into an available USB port on your PC or Mac via the included a USB-C to USB-A cable. Once connected, colleagues, friends, and family will quickly note your improved voice clarity when you talk, and for those times you don’t want to be heard, Skyline features a large, tactile mute button that feels great to push for quick, easy silence.
Neat is creating the next generation of microphones, with products that embrace cutting-edge audio technology and innovative design. Whether you record in a professional studio or your home, whether it’s music, podcasts, gaming, voiceovers, or conferencing/chatting with colleagues, classmates, friends and family, Neat captures it all with exceptional audio clarity and looks. For the latest information on the Neat Skyline and Neat Microphone’s complete lineup of professional and consumer microphones, visit www.neatmic.com.
