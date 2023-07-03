SAN RAFAEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 3, 2023--
California-based employment services firm Nelson Connects announces the appointment of Jeff Phelps as Chief Executive Officer . A staffing industry veteran and longtime business adviser to the Nelson Family of Companies, Phelps assumed his new position July 1, 2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230703494093/en/
Jeff Phelps, CEO, Nelson Connects (Photo: Business Wire)
Known for an unwavering dedication to service excellence, Phelps has held multiple C-level and executive leadership roles with an impressive record of building, expanding, and transforming organizations. His vigorous focus on exceeding the expectations of shareholders, clients, and employees has amplified revenues of established companies and startups in the staffing, compliance, and global talent management sectors.
According to Nelson Connects Chairman of the Board Craig Nelson, “We are excited to welcome Jeff to Nelson Connects at this transformative time in the employment services sector. An exceptional leader, Jeff has shown time and again that his vigorous, strategic approach elevates team performance, strengthens market position, and generates revenue growth.”
Phelps expressed his enthusiasm for leading Nelson Connects, stating, “I am honored by this opportunity and look forward to building on the company’s historied success, executing superior service, and capitalizing on innovations that position our teams to deliver on commitments at all levels, at all times.”
Among his many accomplishments, Phelps co-founded iWorkGlobal, a turnkey solution for global employer of record, independent contractor compliance, and agent of record services. Under Phelps’ leadership, iWorkGlobal generated over $150 million in revenues and gained exceptional industry and CEO ratings before being successfully sold in 2021. Find out more about Jeff Phelps.
Nelson Connects: Connecting Jobs, People, and Communities
For over 50 years, Nelson Connects has delivered tailored staffing solutions to employers in diverse industries across California and beyond. As one of the largest independent staffing firms in the U.S., we work with local, emerging, midsize, and leading global organizations to create innovative solutions for any hiring challenge. By consistently investing in the communities where we work, live, and play, we further our goal of creating diverse and equitable workplaces for all. We’re proud to be the staffing partner of choice for employers ready to build strong teams for today and tomorrow. At Nelson Connects, our purpose is your success.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230703494093/en/
CONTACT: Melita Balestieri
Nelson Connects
mbalestieri@nelsonconnects.com
707.939.4352Sheri Pepper
Nelson Connects
707.939.4013
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HUMAN RESOURCES OUTSOURCING BUSINESS
SOURCE: Nelson Connects
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/03/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 07/03/2023 12:01 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230703494093/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.