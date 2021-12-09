TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--
NEO is excited to announce the public listing of Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (“Strategic Minerals”), a mining and exploration company based in Spain. Strategic Minerals begins trading today on the NEO Exchange under the symbol SNTA.
“Strategic Minerals is now the third mining company to launch on the NEO Exchange since September. This new listing affirms that NEO is the place to be for mining companies that are rooted in the critical minerals space and paving the way for tomorrow,” commented Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “ By listing on NEO, a Tier 1 stock exchange, Strategic Minerals will benefit from enhanced liquidity, greater investor awareness, better quality of trading, and exceptional service and support. We look forward to championing their success as the senior go-public partner of choice.”
Based in the attractive mining jurisdiction of north-western Spain, Strategic Minerals is currently focused on the production, development, and exploration of tin, tantalum, and niobium - metals which are critical to the new green and digital economies. Tin is a key component used in computing and robotics, autonomous and electric vehicles, and energy generation and infrastructure. Tantalum (also known as “coltan”) is heavily used within the electronics industry, primarily in capacitors, while niobium lessens the demand for metallurgical coal in steel production.
“As a company that strives to prove that mining can be both modern and sustainable, while providing conflict-free products that add to our collective well-being, we are thrilled to discover in the NEO Exchange a true partner that understands our business and thinks like we do,” said Miguel de la Campa, Chairman of Strategic Minerals . “Our public debut on NEO provides us with a fair and transparent trading platform for introducing investors to our future-forward products and industrial metals focused on the green, circular economy.”
Investors can trade shares of SNTA through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.
The NEO Exchange is home to almost 200 unique listings, including some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies, and ETFs from Canada’s largest ETF issuers. Backed by several of the most reputable financial organizations in Canada, the NEO Exchange facilitates close to 15% of all Canadian trading volume. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.
About the NEO Exchange
The NEO Exchange is Canada’s Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.
About Strategic Minerals
Strategic Minerals’ wholly owned subsidiary Strategic Minerals Spain, S.L. (“SMS”), is involved in the production, identification, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties, predominantly in Spain. SMS holds permits and a license for the Penouta Project, which allow the Company to produce and conduct exploration, as well as an investigation permit at the Alberta II Project, which allows it to conduct exploration work already underway. Strategic Minerals is the largest producer of tin and tantalum in the European Union. The Company is positioned as a producer of sustainable and conflict-free tin, tantalum, and niobium and is exploring for lithium.
