VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6.F)(OTC PINK:NPRFF), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, has launched a new, direct-to-consumer, e-commerce platform. This extension of the existing Nepra Foods website ( www.neprafoods.com ) will provide users with an easy-to-navigate shopping experience powered by Shopify-a global leader in e-commerce software for its speed, streamlined check-out, and security. This launch is another critical step in the company's consumer products strategy, which will include the rollout of their ready-to-eat PROPASTA™ line of frozen foods in early 2022.
The website will include detailed product descriptions, photos, testing information, ingredient lists, and in-depth nutrition information to educate consumers. Initial product offerings include Nepra's Extra Virgin Hemp Oil and assortment of gluten-free Baking Mixes. The online ordering will also include Nepra's ProCellTM egg replacement in early 2022, along with other consumer and wholesale product offerings as they become available. A page highlighting the transparency of Nepra's process for hemp oil extraction, as well as hemp flour milling and blending, will feature prominently so consumers know exactly what they're eating and how it's made. According to Food Technology Magazine, 6 in 10 global consumers are interested in learning more about where their food comes from, putting a focus on ingredient sourcing and processing methods[1].
To showcase the versatility and usability of each product, a "Recipes" section, created by Nepra's team of world-class chefs, will be updated seasonally and when new products are released. Each easy-to-follow recipe will feature ingredients available on the website with links to individual product purchase pages to boost sales.
"Consumers are increasingly health-conscious, ingredient-conscious, and eco-conscious, so one of our goals with this new e-commerce shop is to provide them with the same transparent product and process information we share with our wholesale clients," says Nepra CEO David Wood. "And by offering healthy recipe ideas along with an integrated purchasing process, our products are more accessible to everyday consumers."
The new e-commerce shopping experience can be accessed directly at www.neprashop.com or from the homepage of www.neprafoods.com via the "Shop" link. Shipping will be available throughout the U.S. and Canada.
About Nepra Foods
Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food shouldn't contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.
