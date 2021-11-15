ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021--
Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
“As students returned to classrooms across the country, we experienced record bookings in the quarter, along with continued strong performance in our key operating metrics. This increased demand validates a long-held understanding we’ve had about our business: when learning and outcomes matter to students, our business accelerates,” said Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nerdy Inc. “With schools reopened, we’ve seen strong positive momentum across every area of our business - K12, college, and professional - as well as from the addition of Varsity Tutors for Schools, a trend that has continued into October and November.”
Please visit the Nerdy investor relations website https://www.nerdy.com/investors to view the Nerdy Q3 2021 Shareholder Letter.
Q3 2021 and Year-to-Date Highlights
- Record Back-to-School Demand – Nerdy experienced record back-to-school performance with bookings of $44.5 million in the third quarter, an increase of 32% year over year. The combined bookings in September and October in the direct-to-consumer business grew at 31% versus the same period a year ago and total bookings, inclusive of K12 institutional strategy grew 63%.
- Operating Metrics – Active Learners increased 36% and Online Sessions grew 45% year-over-year in Q3. The Company significantly increased the number of Active Experts in Q3, up 23%, while maintaining roughly the same number of Sessions Taught per Active Expert.
- Revenue Growth – Third quarter revenue of $31.3 million increased 19% year over year. Growth was impacted by the return of more normal summer seasonality, driven by families taking significant time off for the first time since 2019 and consuming less tutoring than forecasted during peak vacation periods in July and August.
- Institutional Strategy – Nerdy launched a K12 institutional strategy with the introduction of Varsity Tutors for Schools, a new product suite that leverages Nerdy’s platform capabilities to offer the company’s online learning solutions directly to school districts. Since the beginning of August and through October, Nerdy has contracted with 47 school districts for an aggregate annual contract value of nearly $10 million.
- Public Listing Complete – Nerdy completed its business combination with TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (“TPG Pace”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. The company now has the liquidity to opportunistically invest and operate against its plan - with $170 million in cash and no debt.
- Outlook – For the fourth quarter of 2021, Nerdy expects revenue in a range of $40 to $43 million, up 25% at the midpoint from $33 million in the year-ago quarter. For the full year 2021, we expect revenue in a range of $139 to $141 million, above the forecast provided in early 2021 and up 35% at the midpoint versus $104 million in 2020.
Webcast and Earnings Conference Call
Nerdy management will host a conference call and webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 or, for international callers, 1-646-904-5544. The Conference ID is 336597. A live webcast of the call will also be available on Nerdy’s investor relations website at https://www.nerdy.com/investors. A telephonic replay of the call will be available until Monday, November 22, 2021, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 or 1-929-458-6194 and entering passcode 101618.
About Nerdy Inc.
Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com/.
