Ness Announces the First Premium Health and Wellness Credit Card with Partner sweetgreen and Other Top Brands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2023--
Ness, the next great credit card company putting health first, today announced the public beta launch of the Ness Card issued by The Bank of Missouri and powered by Mastercard. Now available via invite, the premium, points-based credit card aims to incentivize living healthy through rewards and exclusive benefits with top health and wellness brands, including sweetgreen, Parsley Health, Seed Health, HigherDOSE, Glamsquad, Exhale Spa, Fyt, and others.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005689/en/
Ness announces the public beta launch of the Ness Card (Graphic: Business Wire)
“It's clear health and wellness is the new lifestyle identity of this generation," said Ness CEO & Founder Derek Flanzraich. "With the first Ness Card, we reward and incentivize doing healthy things with more healthy things, and we're grateful to partner with amazing brands like sweetgreen to drive even more value to cardmembers.”
sweetgreen Benefits
sweetgreen offers Ness Cardmembers an exclusive deal by rewarding customers with a free salad every fifth purchase, up to twice a month. Here’s how it works: when Ness Cardmembers spend $75 with their Ness Card, they receive $15 back in the form of a statement credit at sweetgreen (up to two times per month), saving up to $360 annually.
sweetgreen, a mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food across its 190 restaurants, offers plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing.
“We’re thrilled to partner with an innovative, impactful partner like Ness,” said Daniel Shlossman, Chief Marketing Officer of sweetgreen. “Rewarding and incentivizing our communities towards better food choices and healthy living is deeply aligned with sweetgreen’s mission.”
About the Ness Card
For $349 annually, Ness Card members receive 5x points for spend at healthy merchants including healthy restaurants, grocery stores, beauty supply stores and salons, pharmacies, doctors, fitness gyms, and more. Ness Cardmembers also receive 2x points back on all other expenses including household bills, car maintenance, childcare—even pet toys and concert tickets.
Cardmembers can also earn a limited-time 50,000 point sign-up bonus after spending $6,000 or more on their Ness Card within the first 90 days ($500 value) and up to 20,000 points per year on healthy activities like working out, walking, mindfulness, and even sleeping ($200 value). By spending $200 at healthy merchants, Cardmembers can also receive a $200 Annual Healthy Credit.
Ness also offers Cardmembers access to benefits including up to:
- $300 annual credit for Parsley Heath—advanced primary care that treats the root cause of symptoms
- $100 annual credit for probiotics from Seed Health
- $200 annual credit for self-care services at Exhale Spa
- $200 annual credit for personal training with Fyt
- $180 annual credit for in-home beauty services via a Glamsquad membership
- $100 annual credit for inner wellness tech gear at HigherDOSE
- $1,000 in additional benefits from brands like Magic Spoon, SOTO Method, Modern Age, and others
- Security features including Mastercard ID Theft Protection™, Zero Liability Protection and Global Services from emergency assistance
Cardmembers can redeem their points in a highly curated and revolving health and wellness marketplace which currently includes ButcherBox, Four Sigmatic, Green Chef, HydroJug, Pique, Sakara, Thrive Market, Quip, SpaFinder, Breathwrk, Solidcore, and more.
Ness is built with love and operated by an expert team from places like American Express, Capital One, Uber, Stripe, Marqeta, SoFi, Oscar Health, Cityblock, and others. The company is led by founder and CEO Derek Flanzraich (founder of Greatist, acquired by Healthline), along with co-founders Katherine Lynch (U.S. Navy Veteran and Operations leader), Kenneth So (visionary designer and Chief Experience Officer), and Christina Gerdes, MD (double board-certified Medical Advisor).
For more information about the Ness Card and to request an invite, visit nesswell.com.
About Ness:
Ness, the next great credit card company putting health first, is on a mission to build a world where everyone lives well. It is developing a credit card platform and user experience that makes health and wellness even more rewarding and accessible. In 2023, Ness launched the Ness Card, the points-based health and wellness credit card offering rewards and benefits with top brands to incentivize Cardmembers to spend and live healthy. For further information and to request an invite, please visit nesswell.com.
The brand formally launched in 2021 and is backed by Will Ventures, Accomplice, Digitalis, Core (plus founders and senior executives of sweetgreen, Oura, Mirror, Noom, Thrive Market, Ginger/Headspace, One Medical, and more).
The Ness Card is issued by The Bank of Missouri, powered by the Mastercard Network, and is serviced by Ness Well Financial, LLC.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005689/en/
CONTACT: Jack Taylor
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE RETAIL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH SPECIALTY ORGANIC FOOD FOOD/BEVERAGE RETAIL FITNESS & NUTRITION RESTAURANT/BAR FINANCE
SOURCE: Ness
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/22/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 03/22/2023 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005689/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.