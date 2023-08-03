SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2023--
After market close on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) will announce financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 which ended July 28, 2023.
NetApp executive management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss these results and provide their perspective on market dynamics.
How to Participate
The live Webcast call can be accessed at investors.netapp.com. Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the Webcast to log in. An audio replay Webcast will also be available after 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
NetApp Future Targeted Release Dates
Q2 FY 2024 results target date: November 28, 2023
Q3 FY 2024 results target date: February 21, 2024
Q4 FY 2024 results target date: May 29, 2024
Q1 FY 2025 results target date: August 21, 2024
About NetApp
NetApp is a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software, and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services, and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
