Netcracker Technology announced today that it will participate as a Diamond Sponsor at Telecoms World Middle East 2022 on May 24 and 25 in Dubai. Netcracker’s customers will present on their recent successes. Zain KSA’s VP of Business and Fulfillment, Maha AlQernas, will discuss how advanced BSS has helped the operator with its digital transformation program, and Vodafone Oman’s CTIO, Stelios Savvides, will focus on the importance of cloud BSS for the launch of the operator’s new mobile network.
Netcracker will take part in the following sessions during Telecoms World Middle East 2022:
Enabling Digital Transformation and 5G Business Models with Next-Gen BSS
Wednesday, May 25 | 9:50 GST
Speaker: Maha AlQernas, VP of Business and Fulfillment, Zain KSA
Customer Spotlight: Vodafone Oman
Tuesday, May 24 | 16:20 GST
Speaker: Stelios Savvides, CTIO, Vodafone Oman
New Telco Business Models and Partnerships in the Metaverse Age
Tuesday, May 24 | 11:20 GST
Speakers:
- Rajeev Chandak, Director of Corporate Strategy & Strategic Partnerships: Strategic Planning, du
- Benoit Janin, CEO, Virgin Mobile Kuwait
- Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy, Netcracker
- Moderator: David Abt, Principal, Delta Partners
