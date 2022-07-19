FILE - This photo shows the company logo and view of Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif., Jan. 29, 2010. Netflix shed almost 1 million subscribers during the spring amid tougher competition and soaring inflation that’s squeezing household budgets, heightening the urgency behind the video streaming service’s effort to launch a cheaper option with commercial interruptions. The April-June contraction of 970,000 accounts, announced Tuesday, July 19, 2022, as part of Netflix’s second-quarter earnings report, is by far the largest quarterly subscriber loss in the company’s 25-year history.