WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) _ NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $7.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.
The provider of products that gauge network performance posted revenue of $211.9 million in the period.
NetScout expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.71 to $1.77 per share, with revenue in the range of $835 million to $865 million.
