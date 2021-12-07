SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2021--
NetSpring.io, the operational intelligence platform, today announced it has raised $13 million in Series A funding led by Dell Technologies Capital, with participation from Khosla Ventures and Wipro Ventures.
Founded in late 2019 to revolutionize data analytics in the enterprise, NetSpring’s mission is to empower every enterprise to reach their peak operational agility with broader, deeper, and more timely intelligence from data. NetSpring’s vision is to be the unified command center for all operational insights from data.
“Enterprises today are dealing with a massive increase in data and business velocity. But traditional analytics has not kept up,” said Vijay Ganesan, co-founder and CEO of NetSpring.io. “At NetSpring, we’ve created the next-generation data intelligence stack for today’s modern business. Driven by AI, NetSpring’s platform is powerful enough to provide actionable intelligence from every digital event, positively impacting every operational business decision —continuously, in real time, and at scale.”
The recent explosion of data volumes, caused by increased digitization, pervasive instrumentation of digital experiences, growth in the number of connected devices, and automation, is mainly in the category of event data. This kind of recently generated, raw, transaction-level data is immediately actionable. Insights from event data can significantly impact business efficiency and profitability, and NetSpring enables enterprises to capitalize on this massive opportunity.
Purpose-built as a cloud-native, high-performance, modern data Lakehouse system, NetSpring aims to be the most advanced, end-to-end, centralized platform to measure, monitor, alert, and act on streaming event data-in-motion and static reference data-at-rest. Its users, including Fortune 500 organizations, benefit from:
- Continuous engagement with customers
- Optimized and personalized product experiences
- Dynamic supply-demand matching
- Operational efficiency of production facilities
- Efficient financial and security risk management
- Reliability of data operations
“NetSpring has simplified the solution to a problem every modern enterprise is dealing with as it relates to the deluge of data: how can we quickly derive and leverage actionable intelligence,” said Raman Khanna, Managing Director, Dell Technologies Capital. “In an increasingly competitive business world, we see operational agility becoming a key differentiator. NetSpring has removed the complexity of building advanced data systems through its unified, easy-to-use, end-to-end platform. They are making operational analytics mainstream in the enterprise.”
“Enterprises are faced with unique technical challenges related to the ease of modeling complex event flows and dimensional analyses, and the efficiency of analytical computations that cut across high-velocity, high-volume event streams and PB-scale static data,” said Priyendra Deshwal, co-founder and CTO of NetSpring.io. “Our unique, patent-pending Converged Analytical Processing, Relational Event Streams and NetScript language technologies serve as the foundation of the NetSpring Operational Intelligence platform. This cutting-edge computational and analytical system holds the power to revolutionize the data analytics industry.”
About NetSpring.io
NetSpring.io is a Cloud analytics application platform-as-a-service for Operational Intelligence. NetSpring was founded in late 2019 by industry thought leaders Vijay Ganesan, Priyendra Deshwal, Satyam Shekhar and Abhishek Rai. The founders were previously part of the founding team at ThoughtSpot, which is now a leader in the business intelligence space. NetSpring’s team has deep expertise in enterprise software, data analytics, large scale distributed systems, databases, and complex analytic applications. This team’s mission is to usher in the next generation of data intelligence in enterprises. NetSpring is headquartered in Redwood City, California. For more information, visit www.netspring.io.
About Dell Technologies Capital
Dell Technologies Capital is the global venture capital investment arm of Dell Technologies. The DTC investment team backs passionate early-stage founders who push the envelope on technology innovation for enterprises. Investing at a pace in excess of $200M per year, the team has backed more than 130 startups with notable investments in companies including Arista Networks, Cylance, Docusign, Graphcore, JFrog, MongoDB, Netskope, Nutanix, Nuvia, Redis, Xometry and Zscaler. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, DTC also has offices in Boston and Israel. For more information visit https://www.delltechnologiescapital.com/
