The "Network Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global network security market size reached US$ 25.14 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 66.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.51% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Network security refers to protecting the usability and integrity of the network and data from unauthorized access and harm. It involves various solutions and services, including unified threat management (UTM), data loss prevention, firewall, virus and antivirus software, managed services, network access control (NAC), and secure web gateways. Network security utilizes both software and hardware technologies to protect the integrity, confidentiality, and accessibility of computer networks and data. The solution is widely adopted across several industrial verticals to protect client data and information, secure shared data, ensure reliable access and network performance and protect the data against cyber threats.
Network Security Market Trends:
- Growing incidences of cybercrimes, coupled with huge data losses across the globe, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Network security secures the confidentiality and accessibility of the data and network while protecting the information from breaches, intrusions, and other threats. Additionally, the rising demand for smartphones and increasing internet penetration in remote locations are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to reduce the risk of breaches and improve their overall security by enhancing troubleshooting and identifying inefficiencies are providing an impetus to the market growth. In line with this, the emerging trend of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy by businesses and the increasing acceptance of work-from-home culture due to the COVID-19 pandemic is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for network security in a cloud environment for protecting the data, applications, and IT resources deployed within an enterprise is positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the implementation of various government initiatives promoting the safety and privacy of user data, are supporting the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global network security market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, deployment mode, organization size and industry vertical.
Breakup by Component:
- Solutions
- Firewalls
- Antivirus/Antimalware
- Network Access Control (NAC)
- Data Loss Prevention
- IDS/IPS
- Secure Web Gateways
- DDoS Mitigation
- Unified Threat Management
- Others
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
- IT and Telecommunication
- BFSI
- Aerospace and Defense
- Government
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Network Security Market
6 Market Breakup by Component
7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode
8 Market Breakup by Organization Size
9 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T Inc.
- Avast Software s.r.o.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Fortinet Inc.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Juniper Networks Inc.
- NortonLifeLock Inc.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc.
- SonicWall
- Trellix (Symphony Technology Group)
- Trend Micro Incorporated.
