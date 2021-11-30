MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2021--
NeueHealth, the rapidly growing care delivery and provider enablement business of Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG), is expanding access to care through new and existing relationships with external payors and affiliate provider groups next year. It plans to open at least 25 new clinics across three states including Florida, Texas, and North Carolina, bringing its total owned clinic footprint to over 70 in early 2022.
In addition, NeueHealth intends to bring its alignment model to several new markets in 2023 to support the growing demand from its strategic payor partners.
“NeueHealth has demonstrated remarkable growth and strong performance as we continue to expand in new geographies with our partners,” said Sam Srivastava, CEO of NeueHealth. “Our model integrates payors and providers clinically, financially, and through data and technology, demonstrating a significant reduction in medical costs with better outcomes. We are proud to bring differentiated value to our patients, providers, and the communities we serve.”
NeueHealth is also expanding its current risk-bearing care delivery services for seniors beyond Medicare Advantage through its expected participation in the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation’s Direct Contracting program starting January 1, 2022.
Combining growth from Bright HealthCare, external payors, and Direct Contracting, NeueHealth now expects to generate approximately $2 billion in Revenue in 2022 with a meaningful contribution from external payor relationships.
“The shift of patients and providers from fee-for-service to value-based models is fueling NeueHealth’s rapid growth,” said Mike Mikan, Bright Health Group President and CEO. “We believe NeueHealth is well positioned to capture this trend, enabling it to continue providing diversification, differentiation, and capital efficient growth into the future.”
About NeueHealth
At NeueHealth, we operate local Integrated Systems of Care designed to improve outcomes and experiences for our consumers and Care Partners. We engage in local, personalized care delivery through our ecosystem of Care Partners in the 99 markets we serve, by empowering care delivery organizations to succeed in their efforts to transition from fee-for-service to value-based care, and through our Integrated Care Delivery clinics, which provide value-based, comprehensive care to all populations. NeueHealth is a multi-payor, multi-segment business that has more than 200,000 providers in our network. Through NeueHealth, we deliver high-quality virtual and in-person clinical care to over 170,000 patients under value-based contracts through our 131 owned and affiliated primary care clinics. NeueHealth is part of Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG). For more information, visit www.neuehealth.com.
About Bright Health Group
Bright Health Group is built upon the belief that by aligning the best local resources in healthcare delivery with the financing of care we can drive a superior consumer experience, optimize clinical outcomes, reduce systemic waste, and lower costs. We are a healthcare company building a national Integrated System of Care in close partnership with our Care Partners. Our differentiated approach is built on alignment, focused on the consumer, and powered by technology. We have two market facing businesses: NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Through NeueHealth, we deliver high-quality virtual and in-person clinical care to over 170,000 patients under value-based contracts through our 131 owned and affiliated primary care clinics. Through Bright HealthCare, we offer Commercial and Medicare health plan products to approximately 721,000 consumers in 14 states and 99 markets. We are making healthcare right. Together. For more information, visit www.brighthealthgroup.com.
