The "Neuroscience R&D Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Unfolding the recent advancements in preclinical and translational approaches treating neurodegenerative disorders.
The 6th Annual Neuroscience R&D conference to be held on 9th - 10th October 2023 in London, UK aims to offer a wide space to the experts from academia and industry together to discuss novel therapeutics, emerging trends, major challenges, and interesting revolutions that could be blooming in neuroscience in near future.
With the advent of neural implants and novel therapies, the cure of multiple neurodegenerative disorders proves wholesome for the patients' suffering. The increasing in severity of neurodegenerative diseases, demands the discovery of new translational approaches in neuroscience research.
The conference will be centered on focusing on the most recent advancements in preclinical, translational neuroscience research while also bringing the audience's attention to the emerging role of AI and big data in the neuroscience R&D space.
This two-day programme will feature expert keynote presentations, cutting-edge discussions, and live case studies, giving stakeholders the chance to participate in this scientific meeting and network with industry peers while staying up to date on the most recent advancements in neuroscience research.
- Learn from 20+ industry-leading speakers who will be sharing their presentations on CNS drug discovery, the Latest Optogenetic tools, kinematic techniques, Blood-Brain Barrier Proteomics, and Non-Invasive electrical brain stimulation.
- Case studies presented from leading technology collaborations, Interactive panels, and breakout sessions along with Access to online presentations on-demand post-summit.
- First-ever conference on the application of technology in developing neurological treatments. Meet 100+ global heads of neuroscience from the industry and Academics.
WHAT TO EXPECT
Key Highlights:
- Inflammation in multiple neurodegenerative diseases
- Role of the glial cells in CNS disorders
- Human iPSC for therapeutic approaches to the nervous system
- New Approaches in development of anti - amyloid antibodies
- Emerging Role of AI and big data in neuroscience
- Disease modelling and drug discovery
- Neural Implants and their role in brain monitoring
- Future Predictions in drug development for Alzheimer's disease
Why attend?
- To share and exchange the recent trends and technologies in neuroscience R&D.
- Participate in discussions with experts on how technology implementation can be improved.
- To better understand neurological factors that will help in drug designing.
- Discover how AI and big data advancements is boosting neuroscience developments.
- Discover the various issues and challenges coming up in neuroscience research.
- Gain Knowledge on the progress of neurodegenerative disorders and their possible treatments.
- Opportunity for networking with professionals, delegates, and speakers.
Who Should Attend:
- CEO
- CSO
- CMO
- COO
- President
- Vice President
- Director
- Head of Department
- Executive leader
- Senior Manager
- Manager
- Principle Scientist
- Scientist
- Neuroscientist
- Professor
- Associate Professor
- Lecturer
- Researcher
Working in the department:
- Neuroscience/CNS drug discovery
- Pre-clinical research
- Neurobiology
- Neurotechnology
- Neuroinflammation
- Neuroimmunology
- Neurodegenerative diseases
- Translational Neuroscience
- Neuropharmacology
- Neuroimaging /Translational Imaging
- AI and Big data in neuroscience
- Computational Neuroscience
- Neural Engineering
- Neurophysiology
Agenda:
Day 1 Mon, 09-Oct-2023
- Registration - 08:15 - 08:50
- Welcome note - 08:50 - 08:55
- Opening Remarks from the Chairperson - 08:55 - 09:00
- Keynote Presentation - 09:00 - 09:30
NEURODEGENERATION AND NOVEL THERAPEUTICS
- Developments in Drug Discovery - Dealing with any kind of drugs related to major neurodegenerative disorders - 09:30 - 10:00
- Solution Provider Presentation - 10:00 - 10:30
- Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking Meetings - 10:30 - 11:15
- A framework for optimizing the value in neuroscience
- Simona Skerjanec
- Simona Skerjanec, Senior VP and Therapeutic Area Head, Roche - 11:15 - 11:45
- Solution Provider Presentation - 11:45 - 12:15
- TRP channels in glia: therapeutic potential?
- Mark Dallus
- Mark Dallus, Professor in cellular neuroscience, University of Reading - 12:15 - 12:45
- Systemic inflammation induced by lipopolysaccharide modulates Alzheimer's disease progression.
- Marie Christine Pardon
- Marie Christine Pardon, Assistant Professor in Translational Neuroscience, University of Nottingham - 12:45 - 13:15
- Role of Genetics and Epigenetics in Neurodegeneration - 13:15 - 13:45
- Lunch and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking Meetings - 13:45 - 14:45
HUMAN IPSCS AND ANTIBODIES IN NEUROSCIENCE RESEARCH
- Enabling precision medicine using human iPSC models and clinical research
- Zameel Cader
- Zameel Cader, Professor of Neuroscience and Neurology, University of Oxford - 14:45 - 15:15
- Human neuronal networks on micro-electrode arrays are a robust tool to study disease phenotype in vitro
- Monica Frega
- Monica Frega, Assistant Professor, University of Twente - 15:15 - 15:45
- Use of human stem cell models of neurological disease to advance drug Discovery
- Clare Jones
- Clare Jones, CSO, Talisman Therapeutics - 15:45 - 16:15
- Evening Refreshments and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking Meetings - 16:15 - 17:15
- Panel Discussion Session - 17:15 - 18:00
- Closing Remarks from the Chairperson - 18:00 - 18:05
- Drinks Reception & Networking - 18:05 - 18:05
- End of Day 1 - 18:05 - 18:05
Day 2 Tue, 10-Oct-2023
- Registration - 08:15 - 08:50
- Welcome note - 08:50 - 08:55
- Opening Remarks from the Chairperson - 08:55 - 09:00
- Keynote Presentation - 09:00 - 09:30
INCLUSION OF AI AND DIGITAL BIOMARKERS
- Artificial intelligence - Recognizing hidden patterns in the human brain - 09:30 - 10:00
- Solution Provider Presentation - 10:00 - 10:30
- Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking Meetings - 10:30 - 11:15
- What role does digital health play in treating complex neural disorders? - 11:15 - 11:45
- Solution Provider Presentation - 11:45 - 12:15
- Digital Biomarker Strategies for Successful Development of Neuroscience Targets
- Jenny Barnett
- Jenny Barnett, CEO, Monument Therapeutics - 12:15 - 12:45
- Lunch and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking Meetings - 12:45 - 13:30
NEUROMODULATION AND FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS IN NEUROSCIENCE R&D
- The future of neural implants to treat neurological conditions
- Patrick Degenaar
- Patrick Degenaar, Professor in Neuroprosthetics, Newcastle University - 13:30 - 14:00
- Neuroengineering: the novel frontier for restoring neural functions
- Michela Chiappalone
- Michela Chiappalone , Associate Professor, University of Genova - 14:00 - 14:30
- Drug Development for Neurodegenerative disorders - 14:30 - 15:00
- Development of Exoskeletons - Robotic limbs reproducing senses - 15:00 - 15:30
- Closing Remarks from the Chairperson - 15:30 - 15:35
- Afternoon Refreshments and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking Meetings - 15:35 - 15:35
- End of the conference - 15:35 - 15:35
Speakers
Clare Jones
CSO, Talisman therapeutics
Scientist The ALS Association
The ALS Association
Senior Scientist, Eli Lilly Company
Eli Lilly Company
Jordan Miller
Scientist, Boehringer-ingelheim
Lewis Hotchkiss
Data Scientist, Neuroimaging Researcher, Dementia Platform UK
Alan Palmer
Chief Executive Officer, Elixa MediScience, UK
Jina Swartz
Chief Medical Officer, Exciva Gmbh, UK
Arshad Majid
Head of Department of Neurosciences, University of Sheffield, UK
Marie Christine Pardon
Assistant Professor in Translational Neuroscience, University of Nottingham
Patrick Degenaar
Professor in Neuroprosthetics, Newcastle University
Simona Skerjanec
Senior VP and Therapeutic Area Head, Roche
Monica Frega
Assistant Professor, University of Twente
Murali Gopalakrishnan
Global Head, Neuroscience Search & Evaluation, AbbVie
Michela Chiappalone
Associate Professor, University of Genova
Mark Dallus
Professor in cellular neuroscience, University of Reading
Zameel Cader
Professor of Neuroscience and Neurology, University of Oxford
Jenny Barnett
CEO, Monument Therapeutics
