CHICAGO -- Reaching the end of a pandemic year with yet another new COVID-19 variant in the mix may have many sighing and shaking their heads out of frustration and exhaustion. But if the past two years have taught us anything, it’s perseverance.
Perseverance is something Northwestern University neurosurgery resident Dr. Aaron Palmer knows something about. His career in medicine exemplifies this quality. It was shadowing a Black surgeon in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, while he was an undergrad, that put Palmer on the path to medicine. That and his father’s illness: esophageal cancer.
“He actually had recurrent esophageal cancer. He was diagnosed before, when I was much, much younger. ... But my mom and dad would try to hide that from us. We didn’t have any resources, so my dad just stopped going to his appointments. When I was in college, it came full circle.”
Palmer lost his father, Hollis, in 2010, when Palmer was an undergrad at Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio.
Palmer said the Black surgeon he shadowed reminded him of his father — a community leader who affected people’s lives.
“I wanted to be my dad,” Palmer said. “We didn’t have much money; before he’d drop us off at school, we’d drive around the more affluent neighborhoods and get used appliances. He would fix them and sell them. He would fix appliances for families in our neighborhood, or fix their cars, cut down limbs from trees, and things like that.”
Palmer’s dad was also one of the directors of the East Akron Pee Wee Football program, where he did a ton of work with community youth — taking them home from practice; finding extra money for more football equipment for those who couldn’t afford to participate.
“Stuff like that, he just did. You don’t know the waves that you’re able to make when you think you’re just doing little things,” Palmer said. “It meant huge things in our community; the majority of families around us were in the same boat as us.”
Palmer’s road to medicine was a nontraditional one. He entered college on a football scholarship that he lost once he quit playing when he decided to focus more on medicine. With no money for textbooks, he paid for college by buying, fixing and selling used cars.
He needed a mentor to help him catch up with his peers when it came to getting his grade-point average up so he could apply to medical schools. But he did it all with the promise to his father that he’d be a great doctor. But acceptance to medical school wasn’t a given the first time around for Palmer. After many rejections, he got accepted at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, where he ended up in the top 5% of his class, he said.
Seeing very few other Black surgeons along the way, Palmer crossed paths with a Black neurosurgeon, this time as a third-year medical student, and he got hooked on neurosurgery. When match day came (a day when final year medical students who apply to hospitals for residency or fellowship training positions are selected by those hospitals) it passed without Palmer getting an offer. Palmer took a general surgery position in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with the promise that the institution would be starting a neurosurgery program there. But nothing came to fruition. Palmer decided to reapply for the match process again.
“I told myself, I went through all this process; I cannot look at myself in the mirror if I didn’t at least try again. I interviewed at 18 places that first time,” Palmer said. “When I applied the second time I was like, ‘I am going to reach out to everybody ... send a cold email to all the places asking what I did wrong, what I could do better. I tried to work on those.” Having conversations with those medical institutions led Palmer to get a notable neuroscientist to pen a recommendation for him. Palmer kept going. Neurosurgery interviews followed, with one at Northwestern. He called to make sure the invite wasn’t a mistake.
“They didn’t look down at me because I didn’t match,” he said. “Actually they thought that it was valiant that I had persistence. “They’re like, ‘How are we going to know you’re interested in Northwestern?’ I told them, ‘I want to be here. I don’t think you guys have a lot of people who have my background. I think I can really contribute.’ I matched at Northwestern, top five neurosurgery program in the country.”
Now Palmer, 34, is in his fifth year of neurosurgery residency (of seven) at McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University — the entire time, chasing the dream of emulating his dad. Since Palmer joined the medical profession, he has done community outreach to assist homeless veterans, reached out to schools in underserved areas so they can see a Black physician ( Only 5% of physicians in the U.S. are Black, and a majority of Black physicians are female.), and ventured to churches to address medical questions within communities of color. On a mission to reduce health care disparities, Palmer is currently looking at Northwestern clinical trials to see if any disparities exist within the enrollment of patients — making sure people of color have the same access to research trials as others do. He’s also serving on a subcommittee for the neurosurgery and neurology program’s diversity and inclusion committee.
After he completes his medical training, Palmer wants to go back to his hometown and be a community leader there. His mother, Amy, is a retired registered nurse.
“There are a lot of different things that I can help out with in Akron, from a STEM program, and just trying to make our community better,” he said.
Family support, parenting and some luck put Palmer where he is. But he thinks it’s not fair to expect an entire community to count on luck for opportunities to really move up. So many things had to line up to give Palmer the opportunity to make it to where he is now.
“I was lucky in that sense ... my family never had much, but my dad had a big sense of family, and being very close with each other. I always had that to fall back on,” Palmer said. “If I didn’t have any transportation to get to interviews, my brother drove me. Every step of the way, they have been along and really went above and beyond to make sure that I could even get to this point. It’s literally an entire community of people. I made this post on Instagram, a picture of me operating, with the words: ‘This is what standing on the shoulders of a few thousand ancestors looks like.’”
Palmer said he would like to be known for trying his best to improve the community that raised him. That means more than mentoring. Trying to get into the conversations and advocating for people who come from underserved backgrounds, where it counts, is necessary. Being at the table when looking at applications is important because what admissions staff may consider measurable may not tell the whole story of who an applicant is or what they’re actually able to contribute to a team or to the medical field.
“The most important message to take away from my story is to never give up,” Palmer said. “I was never this perfect applicant, but you can’t let that shut your dreams down so quickly. People, they’re very quick to shut your dreams down, too. You’ve got to guard your dreams. You really only need one person to believe in your dreams to make it happen, and that one person only needs to be you.”
