Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expands Executive Team with the Appointment of Scott Hunter as Chief Commercial Officer

Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotech company, today announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of Scott Hunter as Chief Commercial Officer bringing two decades of eyecare experience across both rare disease and specialty markets.
“Scott’s appointment as the Company’s first Chief Commercial Officer marks an important milestone for Neurotech. Scott will be instrumental in helping us develop the commercial strategy and establish our commercial infrastructure,” said Richard Small, Chief Executive Officer of Neurotech. “His proven success of bringing products to market that address unmet needs is a perfect fit with our vision and culture, which is dedicated to slowing disease progression while helping patients maintain vision and quality of life.”
“I am extremely excited to join the Neurotech team and build the commercial organization” stated Scott Hunter. “Starting with science behind NT-501, I believe Neurotech can drastically change the management of sight-threatening retinal conditions such as MacTel.”
Scott joins Neurotech with a demonstrated track record in global rare and specialty eyecare experience. He most recently worked at Novartis where he was the Global Marketing Head for Luxturna (voretigene neparvovec-rzyl), responsible for advancing the global strategy for the first commercially approved ocular gene therapy. Before Novartis, Scott was at Shire, where he was instrumental in the build-out of the U.S. ophthalmics franchise and launch of Xiidra, culminating in the divestiture to Novartis for up to $5.3 billion. Prior he spent 12 years at Bausch & Lomb, where he held roles of increasing responsibility across research and development (R&D) and marketing. Scott earned his M.S. in Pharmacoeconomics from the University of Florida and his M.B.A. from the University of Tampa after completing his B.S. in Biology at the University of South Florida.
About Macular telangiectasia type 2
Macular telangiectasia type 2 (MacTel), or idiopathic juxtafoveal macular telangiectasia type 2, is a rare neurodegenerative disease with characteristic alterations of the retinal vasculature and localized retinal degeneration. 1 MacTel typically affects both eyes and causes a gradual deterioration in central vision.
About NT-501 Implant
Designed to be implanted into the vitreous cavity of the eye, the investigational NT-501 implant is a tiny hollow cylindrical membrane which encapsulates human epithelial cells genetically engineered to produce ciliary neurotropic factor (CNTF) continuously, a protein now clinically validated in Phase 3 clinical trials to slow the progression of MacTel.
About Encapsulated Cell Therapy
Encapsulated Cell Therapy (ECT) is an investigational first-in-class, platform technology that promotes continuous production of therapeutic proteins to the eye with the potential to treat a broad array of ocular diseases. It utilizes a proprietary, well-characterized retinal pigment epithelial cell line that has been genetically engineered to produce therapeutically active biologics. The cells are encapsulated in a semi-permeable membrane that allows for selective passage of therapeutic proteins. The ECT platform is inserted during a single outpatient surgical procedure through a small scleral incision, and can also be removed through the same incision, if desired. ECT has the potential to address the current limitations of intraocular drug delivery by allowing for and ensuring patient compliance and reducing treatment burden with one surgical procedure that can deliver drug for at least 2 years.
About Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a private clinical stage biotech company focused on developing transformative therapies for chronic eye diseases. The core platform technology, ECT, enables continuous production of therapeutic proteins to the eye. Neurotech is currently studying in the clinic ECT candidates to treat Macular telangiectasia type 2 and glaucoma. To learn more, visit www.neurotechpharmaceuticals.com.
