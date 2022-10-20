STERLING, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022--
Neustar Security Services, a leading provider of cloud-oriented security services that enable global businesses to thrive online, today announced that UltraDDoS Protect has been named “Overall Threat Detection Solution of the Year” in the 6 th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.
UltraDDoS Protect is a fully cloud-based DDoS protection service that scrubs malicious traffic away from organizations’ infrastructure, defusing the large, complex attacks that make headlines every day and threaten businesses’ operational stability. UltraDDoS Protect is built on a massive global mitigation platform using best-of-breed technologies and can be deployed as an always-on or on-demand solution to meet each customer’s budgetary needs and risk tolerance.
With 15 data scrubbing centers located strategically across the globe and a capacity of 15+ Tbps of DDoS mitigation – one of the largest dedicated data scrubbing networks in the world – UltraDDoS Protect provides proven and consistent DDoS protection for any asset whether they reside in the cloud, multi-cloud, datacenter, or hybrid, and offers deployment options to fit the needs of any organization. Backed by a 24/7 Security Operations Center team that manages thousands of attacks per year, customers are ensured the highest level of DDoS expertise in managing their incident response.
“From tech and media companies to major retailers, data is the lifeblood of global businesses. They rely on the safety and security of their data, and the data of their customers and partners. UltraDDoS Protect helps IT professionals and organizations quickly detect and defeat DDoS attackers,” said Colin Doherty, CEO of Neustar Security Services. “Created to mitigate malicious threats before they become attacks, UltraDDoS Protect allows organizations to ensure the availability of critical digital infrastructure so their business can continue without interruption. Neustar Security Services has the largest purpose-built, dedicated DDoS mitigation solution in the world, and as the number of large entities hit with cyberattacks and DDoS assaults grows, the ease and superiority of UltraDDoS Protect provides business leaders with assurance that their network security is in good hands.”
The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 4,100 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.
“An acceleration of digitization initiatives has expanded organizations’ attack surface and driven an increase in DDoS attacks,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “In this new threat landscape, UltraDDoS Protect is a true breakthrough DDoS solution. Whether an always-on, on-demand, hybrid or on-premises solution, Neustar’s over 20 years of DDoS mitigation experience and flexibility provides enterprises all over the world with the ability to secure their digital assets. Congratulations to the Neustar Security Services team on winning ‘Overall Threat Detection Solution of the Year’ for 2022.”
UltraDDoS Protect’s “always on” posture keeps Neustar Security Services customers safe with no outages or performance degradation, scrubbing malicious traffic away from their infrastructure and defusing large, complex attacks that threaten an organizations’ operational stability. Additionally, powerful automation allows users to activate on-demand cloud protection through means that include DNS redirection, BGP redirection and API triggering.
About Neustar Security Services
The world’s top brands depend on Neustar Security Services to safeguard their digital infrastructure and online presence. Neustar Security Services offers a suite of cloud-based services that are secure, reliable and available to enable global businesses to thrive online. The company’s UltraSecurity TM suite of solutions protects organizations’ networks and applications against risks and downtime, ensuring that businesses and their customers enjoy exceptional interactions all day, every day. Delivering the industry’s best performance, Neustar Security Services’ mission-critical security portfolio provides best-in-class DNS, application and network security (including DDoS, WAF and bot management) services to its Global 5000 customers and beyond. For more information, visit https://neustarsecurityservices.com.
About CyberSecurity Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.
