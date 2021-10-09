FILE - In this July 10, 2020, file photo, healthcare workers test patients in their cars at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site run by the University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Medicine and the Nevada National Guard in Las Vegas. Nevada this week became one of the last states to include rapid antigen tests in its coronavirus tallies. Experts say the change could provide a fuller picture of the pandemic but also upend metrics used to gauge how the virus is spreading. Health officials say they weren't added earlier because their limited resources and staff had focused on vaccines and contact tracing confirmed cases.