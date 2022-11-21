SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022--
Vektor Medical, developer of the world’s first technology to rapidly map cardiac arrhythmias using only 12-lead ECG data, today announced it presented new data on its vMap ® technology that demonstrated potential utility in patients with adult congenital heart disease (ACHD) and refractory atrial fibrillation (AF) at the recent 15 th Annual Asia Pacific Heart Rhythm Society (APHRS) Scientific Session.
vMap is an intuitive ECG mapping system designed to increase procedural accuracy and speed. The technology aims to improve first-pass ablation success, lower risks from invasive mapping and long fluoro exposure, and reduce procedure times, all of which are expected to reduce healthcare costs associated with ablation.
In his presentation, Initial Clinical Experience Using Forward-Solution Computational ECG Mapping for Adjunctive Atrial Fibrillation Driver Ablation, Sutton Fox, M.D., UC San Diego Health, presented evidence that vMap may provide a noninvasive, rapid, and effective strategy to facilitate adjunctive driver site ablation in refractory AF patients. The prospective study involved 10 refractory AF patients where vMap was used to assist in guiding adjunctive AF driver ablation after pulmonary vein isolation. Following ablation, 9 of 10 patients were non-inducible with rapid pacing and the remaining patient spontaneously converted to sinus rhythm after the procedure and has remained AF-free. Future studies will be necessary to examine spatial accuracy and long-term outcomes associated with this approach.
Additionally, Fox shared findings that demonstrated accurate source localization using vMap in ACHD in “ Forward-Solution Computational ECG Mapping for Ventricular Arrhythmias in Patients with Adult Congenital Heart Disease”. The regional segmental mapping outputs were accurate for all arrhythmias (10/10, 100%) in all six ACHD patients. Spatial accuracy was 13.5mm ([7.5–15.75]; Wilcoxon P <0.05). Right versus left ventricular accuracy was suboptimal in two subjects with double-outlet right ventricle and Williams Syndrome. Additional studies are required to determine whether arrhythmia simulation libraries specific to ACHD may improve mapping results for those patients.
“These initial clinical results that show successful mapping with vMap in complex cases are promising," said Fox. "Although additional studies are needed, we are optimistic that future clinical results may reinforce vMap’s usability for a broader range of patients, which ultimately has the potential to improve patient outcomes for millions of people with adult congenital heart disease and refractory atrial fibrillation.”
The third abstract, Implementation of Computational ECG Mapping System Is Associated with Decreased Procedure Duration and Fluoroscopy Use, presented by David Krummen, M.D., UC San Diego Health, demonstrated a significant reduction in total procedural duration, fluoroscopy use, and cost after implementation of vMap. In a retrospective, case-control study evaluating non-invasive ECG mapping impact on overall procedural duration, fluoroscopy, and cost, use of vMap was associated with a reduction in procedure duration (68 minutes; 227±54 vs 295±77 minutes, p<0.001), fluoroscopy time (16.3 minutes; 18.4±13.9 vs 34.7±16.6 minutes, p<0.001), and EP lab costs ($2,267). Avinash Toomu, UC San Diego Health, previously presented the data at the American College of Physicians Southern California Chapters 1, 2, 3 Poster Competition and Scientific Program.
“ These findings continue to provide clinical support demonstrating the of benefits of vMap. We are particularly pleased to see positive clinical results for these diverse subsets of arrhythmia patients, from atrial fibrillation to adult congenital heart disease. Moreover, the findings that the accurate source localizations provided by vMap were shown to enable faster treatment of arrhythmias furthers our mission to improve procedural outcomes and help prevent more serious health issues, ” said Rob Krummen, CEO. “We plan on extending our clinical efforts to these patient populations and additional subsets with supplemental studies. We remain dedicated to improving patient outcomes by making vMap more broadly available across the US.”
About vMap ®
vMap is designed to quickly, easily, and non-invasively map arrhythmia sources associated with focal- or fibrillation-type arrhythmias in all cardiac chambers, septum, and outflow tracts. The system takes less than three minutes for a clinician to input case information, upload and markup an ECG, and receive a 3D interactive arrhythmia source location map visualizing the inside and outside of the heart.
About Vektor Medical
San Diego-based Vektor Medical, Inc. is the developer of the world’s first FDA-cleared forward-solution arrhythmia mapping technology to rapidly identify arrhythmia source locations using only 12-lead ECG data. This data is analyzed using proprietary computational modeling to create actionable 2D and 3D cardiac arrhythmia source probability maps. The company’s advanced, non-invasive cardiac arrhythmia mapping platform aims to improve the care of cardiac arrhythmias worldwide.
