THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2023--
AmSty, the leading producer of styrene monomer, polystyrene, and certified recycled polystyrene in the Americas, announces the release of its latest sustainability report, “Driving Sustainable Change.” The report underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and highlights the transformative actions it has taken to promote environmental stewardship and social responsibility.
“The title speaks directly to our mission as a company. Sustainability is at the core of all we do and it’s the right thing to do,” said Dr. Randy Pogue, president and CEO of AmSty, which is celebrating its 15-year anniversary in 2023. “A part of that commitment, we prioritize actions that drive sustainable change, fuel innovation, build trust, improve operational efficiency and open doors to new opportunities.”
Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, AmSty offers solutions and services to customers in multiple markets throughout the Americas. The company provides materials essential for making products that impact our everyday lives, like appliances, food packaging, home furnishings, medical products, insulation, tires, shoes, and even solutions for water treatment.
“From product design and raw material procurement to manufacturing and logistics, our ongoing innovations in all areas make it possible to reduce the amount of material in products, accelerate plastic recycling and reduce energy consumption and air emissions,” said Dr. Pogue. “Foundational to our sustainability efforts is the minimization of waste throughout our operations and supply chain. Our efforts in plastic recycling are also intended to reduce – and eventually eliminate – plastic waste in landfills.”
Outlining progress toward its key priorities and goals, AmSty’s new sustainability report details the importance of the sustainable features of the material it produces, its leadership in the industry as a pioneer in plastics circularity, its industry-leading safety performance and the company’s commitment to operational excellence, corporate citizenship, a thriving and diverse workforce and community involvement.
“This comprehensive report is a reminder of how far we’ve come as a company in our brief history and the bold actions we’ve taken to champion sustainability for a better future,” said Richard Shaw, director of circular economy and sustainability at AmSty. “It also speaks to the contributions of our leadership, employees, contractors, customers and other stakeholders who share our vision and have been an important part of this journey.”
“Driving Sustainable Change” is available at amsty.com.
About AmSty
AmSty is a leading integrated producer of styrene monomer and polystyrene, offering solutions and services to customers in a variety of global markets, and proud to be the leading producer of certified recycled polystyrene in the America s. AmSty is a member of the American Chemistry Council and certified as a Responsible Care company. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, AmSty is a joint venture equally owned by Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP and Trinseo LLC.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230720104448/en/
Jessica Michan,jmichan@amsty.com, (346) 413-4570
KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OIL/GAS MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING ENERGY CHEMICALS/PLASTICS
SOURCE: AmSty
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/20/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/20/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230720104448/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.