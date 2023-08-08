ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2023--
FLOR®, a high-end area rug brand for homes, offices, and every space in between, today launches its Fall Collection, featuring new carpet tile styles and colorway expansions made for designing without limits, restrictions, or waste. The Fall products, which are featured in FLOR’s 20 th Anniversary Catalog alongside the company’s new Heritage Collection, bring sophistication through rich, textural accents and a bold use of scale.
“As we move into the Fall season, we’re very excited to share our latest product launches that perfectly capture the season’s trends,” said James Pope, General Manager at FLOR. “These products push the limits of design while giving our customers what they want – beauty and sustainability. We know our customers expect our products to marry environmental responsibility with aesthetics. So, we’ll continue to create products that don’t just look good; they do good.”
The Fall Collection’s latest launches include:
- Clevelander: Inspired by 1920s Art Deco, this Fall rug launch offers bold touches and a modern twist. Available in Black/Gold and Chalk/Gold.
- Between The Lines: Exuding calming depth and dimension, this new product captures desaturated hues that give off the aura of “lived-in color.” Available in Bone and Brindle.
- Sidecar: Just like the cocktail, this style is a classic with a little bit of a twist, evident in the playful arches throughout. Available in Chalk/Silver, Pine/Gold, Flint/Gold, Flint/Silver.
- Hit The Road: Embrace touchable texture with this area rug’s inviting and serene braided pattern. Available in Bone and Jute.
- Step By Step: Classic meets modern with this subtle checkered pattern made to elevate a space one tile at a time. Available in Wheat, Black, and Turquoise.
- Zera: Showcasing rich contrasts that set the tone for a space, this popular pattern has an all-new colorway, Bone/Black, capturing the infinite elegance of marbled stone.
All area rugs from FLOR are, at a minimum, carbon neutral. In addition, the brand publishes the carbon footprint of every product it sells, no matter the style, on FLOR.com.
FLOR also offers styles made with the brand’s CQuest™GB backing. This backing is made of post-consumer carpet tiles, bio-based elements, and pre-consumer recycled materials that are net carbon negative. Consumers can shop with their carbon footprint in mind by looking for the CQuest or Carbon Negative symbol on FLOR’s website or in the Fall Collection catalog. This is a continuation of the brand’s commitment to lower its carbon footprint and provide rugs that are beautiful and good to the Earth.
About FLOR
FLOR®, the specialty design brand of Interface®, has brought high-end area rugs to homes, offices, and every space between since 2003. FLOR carpet tiles are beautiful, easy to install, and responsibly sourced. Our customizable designs are engineered for high-traffic spaces, from family rooms to conference rooms. For more information, visit FLOR.com.
