Today, Founder Eunique Jones Gibson, the mastermind behind Because of Them We Can, the global media platform centered on representation, and #CultureTags, the viral cultural card game, is excited to announce the launch of Happy Hues, a thoughtful, inclusivity-centered line of baby & toddler essentials dedicated to cultivating joy, confidence and community in every little one.
The Black owned and mom founded company, is set to launch with a collection of plant derived training pants, cleverly titled Big-ups, that will bring representation, affirmations and the spirit of community to the forefront of potty training. Happy Hues aims to empower and uplift little ones through products that recognize,represent and celebrate children of all hues. The company was created with the belief that a better world begins with nurturing happy and healthy babies, inside and out.
“I realized we needed Happy Hues when my daughter was three years old and didn’t have any training pants with characters that looked like her. After some research, we noticed a lack of representation and inclusivity in this space,” said founder, Eunique Jones Gibson. “Happy Hues and our line of Big-ups hopes to give every child another opportunity to see themselves, on a canvas they all engage, alongside their peers during a time when the foundation for their confidence, self-esteem and even their biases are being built.”
The inaugural collection launches with two designs: “Super Me” which depicts toddlers of various hues in capes ready to embrace the world, and “I Am”, which highlights a series of positive affirmations throughout the design. More than just quality training pants with meaningful designs, Happy Hues is activating its mission by training babies beyond the potty through its animated series that highlights its Happy Hues crew. The staple crew of four characters, which are visible on each package are brought to life in scenarios that reinforce the importance of community, affirmations and joy. Each package features a QR code that drives to the content for easy viewing.
“Kids are in an active state of learning everyday and new experiences are easier when you have a friend along on the journey. Through our illustrations we aimed to create a way that could truly connect and bring joy to an otherwise dreaded process and truly believe we found that magic through our characters,” said Christopher McLaughlin, Happy Hues Art Director.
There haven't been many baby brands squarely focused on the inclusive community of children, despite the fact that in 2021, there were close to 40 million children in the United States under the age of 6 with over 50% of them being children of color. Happy Hues was created to reflect the growing reality of our diverse and multicultural world beginning with the next generation positioned to inherit it. The Happy Hues endeavor is backed by some of today's leading Black and Brown entrepreneurs who have provided representation within their own industries. The founding investors, joined through a family and friends raise, include a range of respected industry leaders, from CEO and Co-Founder of Capital City Mambo Sauce, Arsha Jones, Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole, Multimedia Executive and Producer, Mimi Valdés, Chief People Person of Tory Burch, Keisha Smith and many more.
“I am thrilled to be a part of and to support this beautiful journey of Eunique and the Happy Hues team,” said pre-seed investor and Slutty Vegan Founder, Pinky Cole. “As a mom myself, I understand the value of not only teaching my kids but showing them a world where they are seen and celebrated. All change begins with community and the entire foundation of Happy Hues is built on just that.”
Big-ups are shea-butter infused and free from parabens, fragrances and lotions. Each product includes a wetness indicator, double leak guard for extra protection and an elastic waistband for easy ups and downs.
In addition, each product sold will contribute to the company’s goal to give back with 5% of net proceeds being donated to the brand’s non-profit partner Ferst Readers, a pivotal organization promoting literacy and the love of reading in young children.
Big-ups are available on the Happy Hues website via a one time purchase for 19.99 or through a monthly subscription plan for $59.99.
Happy Hues will continue to expand with additional Big-ups designs and animations throughout the year with a continued commitment to work with and prioritize diverse communities. You can find out more about the company’s launch and Big-ups collection at www.happyhues.com.
About Happy Hues:
Happy Hues is a baby and toddler care company that believes building a better world begins with nurturing happy and healthy babies, inside and out. That’s why we create plant-derived products that help cultivate a sense of joy, confidence and community in little ones.
