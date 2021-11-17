BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — The Battle Creek Bombers baseball team is dissolving after 15 years and will be replaced by a new team with a new name.
The franchise had been owned by the Northwoods League, but now will have local ownership, the Battle Creek Enquirer reported Wednesday.
Former Bombers General Manager Brian Colopy has completed purchase of the team.
“For the first 15 years of the franchise we have been owned by the league and we have been proud of what we have done during that time,” Colopy told the newspaper. “But now, with it being non-league owned for the first time, it gives us a chance to do some new things with the team and we are excited about that.”
The community and fans will choose the team’s new name.
Fans can submit suggestions for the new name until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Fans also will be able to vote for a final list. The winning submission comes with season tickets -- for life.
A new lease with the city also will keep the team at C.O. Brown Stadium through 2026.
“Having a lease in place for at least another five years allows us to work together to provide the community with a great venue to enjoy family-friendly entertainment,” Battle Creek Parks and Recreation Director Duska Brumm said.
Battle Creek is in southern Michigan and about 139 miles (223 kilometers) west of Detroit.