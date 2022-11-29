WASHINGTON - November 29, 2022 - ( Newswire.com )
In the wake of failed GOP efforts to take back the Senate, including in battleground states like Pennsylvania, conservatives need a new principled, optimistic vision for how they will address the problems of our time. Given most Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, America needs a path out of its current downward spiral of stagnation, disillusionment and decline. And in the face of China's campaign for global supremacy, the nation needs leaders who will fight to preserve America's superpower status.
In Superpower in Peril: A Battle Plan to Renew America (Center Street, March 14, 2023), David McCormick - former CEO of Bridgewater Associates, U.S. Army paratrooper and candidate for the U.S. Senate - outlines a conservative agenda for American renewal that fuses the populist impulse with common-sense reforms that would expand access to the American dream, enable U.S. technological supremacy, and confront China.
Drawing on management and leadership lessons honed in uniform, in the boardroom and at the highest levels of government, McCormick issues a call for servant leadership that is as relevant for entrepreneurs and those in business as for politicians and policymakers. Recognizing the talent and untapped potential in the American people, he argues that if we commit ourselves to renewal and reviving the restless American spirit of hard work and self-confidence, America will see a new birth of dynamism, strength, and exceptionalism. In Superpower in Peril, McCormick details:
- The need for new, transformational leadership in Washington, in business and across society that will boldly set a vision for the future of America. Inflation, stagnation, and the lingering effects of the pandemic threaten the American dream. Our values are under assault. Our country is being pulled apart by polarization, and the Chinese Communist Party threatens our way of life. Yet our nation's leaders have failed to chart a path forward or answer the critical question: "What comes next?"
- The story of the most contested, high-profile Republican primary in the country, and how what happened there paved the way for Republicans to fail to win the majority in the Senate and for Pennsylvania to not have a Republican senator for the first time in seven decades.
- The most serious external risk to American renewal - the Chinese Communist Party - and what America must do to overcome this existential threat. China has a plan to dominate global affairs, cement its preeminence and end America's role as a superpower. It is time for America's leaders to confront Communist China and establish a comprehensive strategy to preserve American supremacy.
- A bold vision for the future of the country and a battle plan to keep America exceptional by revitalizing the American dream and unleashing the potential in all Americans. In order to be competitive in the years ahead, we must harness the vast potential of the digital age and win the race for technological supremacy.
PRAISE FOR SUPERPOWER IN PERIL
"In Superpower in Peril, David McCormick answers the most important question of our time: How do we save America from the forces that want to tear it apart? This book is a must-read for all who care about the fight for our republic." - Mark Levin, Radio and Television Host
"Superpower in Peril is a manifesto for national renewal, a powerful riposte to those who claim America's best days are behind it. Immigration reform, a National Innovation Council, a bonfire of the Biden administration's regulations, reform of Big Tech, not to mention Big Defense." - Niall Ferguson, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and Author of Doom: The Politics of Catastrophe
"Superpower in Peril is a timely and provocative guide for what our country must do next, full of lessons from David McCormick's time as a CEO, military officer, and statesman. - Marillyn Hewson, Former Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Lockheed Martin Corporation
"Superpower in Peril is a book to be read and discussed, but it is also a book to be implemented. It is up to us to ensure that David McCormick's recommendations carry on beyond its pages, drive real change, and restore confidence in our ability to build a better future for generations of Americans to come." - H.R. McMaster, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and Author of Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World
ABOUT THE AUTHOR: David H. McCormick is a proven business executive, combat veteran, and public servant. He served as the Chief Executive Officer of Bridgewater Associates, one of the world's largest investment management firms, before pursuing a U.S. Senate seat in his home state of Pennsylvania in 2022. Prior to Bridgewater, he was the U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs and held senior posts on the National Security Council and at the Department of Commerce. From 1999-2005, David was the CEO and then President of two publicly traded software companies. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy, a former Army officer, and a veteran of the First Gulf War. David holds a Ph.D. from Princeton's School of Public and International Affairs, and previously served on the Defense Policy Board.
###
For more information or to schedule an interview with David McCormick, please contact Bridget Lewis at bridget@javelindc.com or 702-773-2111
Contact Information:
Bridget Lewis
Account Executive
7027732111
Press Release Service by Newswire.com
Original Source: NEW BOOK: David McCormick's Path Out of American Malaise
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.