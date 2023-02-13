New Book from BigRio Managing Partner Provides Insider Insight on the Impact of AI on Healthcare!

In Quantum Care: A Deep Dive into AI for Health Delivery and Research, Rohit takes us on his personal journey leveraging his real-world experiences and thoughtful insights to help us grasp how AI is becoming ubiquitous in our everyday lives and how AI and machine learning will in the very near future change the very nature of the healthcare industry. The book also provides a roadmap for investors and startups looking to leverage the exponential growth opportunities being made available by AI healthcare solutions, particularly in the areas of drug discovery and medical research. With an easy-to-read style, Rohit makes once science fiction concepts such as quantum computers and digital replicas of human organs understandable so that healthcare professionals and medical consumers alike can come not to fear AI, but embrace it and feel excited about this new world we are all soon to find ourselves in.