NEWBURYPORT — The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and owner of Seabrook Station mailed a brochure last week to thousands of homes with directions and advice for use in case there’s an emergency at the nuclear power plant.
Thomas Lyons, a public engagement program manager with MEMA, said in an email the 23-inch-by-18-inch foldout brochure was paid for by NextEra Energy, owner of the Seabrook nuclear plant, and comprised of information sent out periodically as required by regulations.
The brochure states, “While your neighbors at Seabrook Station work to ensure the facility remains one of the safest power plants in the nation, we want you to be aware of our plan to keep you safe in an emergency.”
Curiously, the brochure lists two sites — one in Danvers and another in Lowell — where people who think they might have been exposed to radiation would go to pick up free doses of potassium iodide, or KI. Both sites are listed only by address and the one in Danvers, at 255 Newbury St., is where Putnam Pantry Candies, Ice Cream & Cafe is located.
Lyons said that site was chosen because of its location between Route 1 and Interstate 95 in Danvers, and for its good traffic flow patterns.
The brochure details how to shelter in place and what to do during an evacuation. It was mailed to residents in the area approximately 10 miles around the Seabrook plant, which includes Amesbury, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Salisbury and West Newbury.
Lyons said residents within the 10-mile zone in New Hampshire also receive emergency evacuation information, but it is coordinated between NextEra and emergency management officials in that state.
Evacuation routes are included in the brochure, along with emergency bus evacuation routes, which would take riders to a reception center at Masconomet Regional High School at 20 Endicott Road in Boxford.
The brochure urges parents and guardians not to pick up their children at school or phone the school if there is an emergency evacuation alert.
Instead, children attending Amesbury schools and day care centers would be transported to Methuen High School, for example.
Students from Salisbury schools and day cares would be taken to Marsh Grammar School in Methuen; Merrimac children would be bused to John W. Wynn Middle School in Tewksbury; West Newbury students would be taken to Tewksbury High School; all Newburyport students and children in day cares would be transported to Minuteman High School in Lexington; and Newbury schoolchildren and those in day care would be taken to Wakefield High School.
The brochure also includes maps to the schools where children would be picked up and an “access and functional needs” card that a resident who would need additional help in an emergency can fill out and mail to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
If there was an emergency at Seabrook that required evacuation, residents would be notified through emergency alert radio and TV stations; CodeRED wireless emergency alerts; outdoor warning sirens; and marine radio Channels 16 and 22.
If you receive an emergency alert, the brochure says to go inside your home or a nearby building and tune to one of several emergency alert system AM and FM radio frequencies.
“When you become aware of an emergency, check with your neighbors to make sure they are also aware of the event,” the brochure advises.
To sign up for Seabrook Station emergency planning zone alerts: https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/bf065f487535.
Additional copies of the brochure are available from mass.gov/mema.