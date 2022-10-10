SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022--
Vektor Medical, the developer of the world’s first technology to rapidly map cardiac arrhythmias using only 12-lead ECG data, announced study results that demonstrate a significant reduction in total procedural duration, fluoroscopy use, and cost after implementation of vMap ®. The research was presented by Avinash Toomu, UC San Diego Health, at the American College of Physicians Southern California Chapters 1, 2, 3 Poster Competition and Scientific Program on Saturday, October 8, 2022. The poster presentation won first place in the research category.
Conventional arrhythmia mapping is time intensive, expensive, and may require significant x-ray exposure, as invasive mapping requires a catheter to navigate throughout the heart. Invented by a team of physicians and engineers, vMap provides physicians the ability to non-invasively map potential arrhythmia source locations and guide non-invasive therapy planning for patients with cardiac arrhythmias.
In the presentation titled Forward-Solution Computational Arrhythmia Mapping is Associated with Decreased Procedural Time, Fluoroscopy Use, and Cost, Toomu presented findings from a retrospective, case-control study evaluating the hypothesis that non-invasive computational ECG mapping reduces overall procedure time, fluoroscopy use, and cost in the EP lab setting. vMap exhibited a reduction in total procedure duration of 68 minutes (227±54 vs. 295±77 minutes, p<0.001), reduction in fluoroscopy time of 16.3 minutes (18.4±13.9 vs. 34.7±16.6 minutes, p<0.001), and EP lab costs ($2,267). Use of vMap was also associated with a reduced use of 64-electrode basket catheters in atrial fibrillation ablation cases (p=0.025). i
“Physicians and engineers intentionally designed vMap to address shortcomings inherent to current mapping procedures, including risks from anesthesia and fluoroscopy exposure," said Toomu. "These results signify a great step forward to address these challenges and add to the existing clinical body of evidence for vMap. I am delighted to be a part of the efforts to translate novel technologies to the clinical setting and help the many patients with cardiac arrhythmias.”
vMap is the first technology cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to identify potential arrhythmia source locations anywhere in the heart using on the ECG in less than three minutes. In September 2022, Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology published data validating the system’s accuracy in identifying nine atrial and ventricular arrhythmias and pacing types across all four heart chambers.
“These results show the positive impact vMap could have not only for patients, but also the doctors and hospital systems delivering care. We are particularly pleased that these results confirm our belief that vMap can reduce procedure time, fluoroscopy use, and cost associated with traditional mapping. These findings further demonstrate that vMap has the potential to alter the treatment paradigm for those experiencing arrhythmias,” said Rob Krummen, CEO. “As we continue forward, Vektor remains focused on improving outcomes for arrhythmia sufferers and continuing vMap’s commercial rollout to select cardiovascular centers of excellence across the country.”
About vMap
vMap is designed to quickly, easily, and non-invasively map arrhythmia sources associated with focal- or fibrillation- type arrhythmias in all cardiac chambers, septum, and outflow tracts. The easy-to-use system takes less than three minutes for a clinician to input case information, upload and markup an ECG, and receive a 3D interactive arrhythmia source location map visualizing the inside and outside of the heart.
About Vektor Medical
San Diego-based Vektor Medical, Inc. is the developer of the world’s first FDA-cleared forward-solution arrhythmia mapping technology to rapidly identify arrhythmia source locations using only 12-lead ECG data. This data is analyzed using proprietary computational modeling to create actionable 2D and 3D cardiac arrhythmia source probability maps. The company’s advanced, non-invasive cardiac arrhythmia mapping platform aims to improve the care of cardiac arrhythmias worldwide.
