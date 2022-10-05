CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022--
Repertoire® Immune Medicines will present data from its ongoing research to characterize the cellular response and identify novel therapeutic targets with the company’s DECODE™ platform in human papillomavirus (HPV) 16 and HPV 33 positive tumors. This research will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2022) 37 th Annual Meeting, November 8-12, in Boston, Massachusetts.
Repertoire’s DECODE platform is a suite of integrated experimental and computational technologies designed to decipher the immune synapse, the complex interface between T cells and the epitopes they recognize, which are presented on antigen-presenting cells (APC). DECODE is being used to assess the immunogenic profile of HPV 16 and HPV 33 positive tumors in oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma. By characterizing the cellular response to these cancers, it is possible to identify the T cell receptors (TCR) and the specific epitopes they recognize that may be ideal targets for immunotherapies.
The company will also present data from early research in delivering interleukin-2 (IL-2) to solid tumors at efficacious levels and with reduced toxicity.
DECODE Discovery: Cellular Response and Antigen Discovery in HPV Positive Cancer
HPV16 E1 and E2 elicit a robust cytotoxic immune response in virally driven Oropharyngeal Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Presenting Author: Christine M. McInnis, Repertoire Immune Medicines, Cambridge, MA
Date/Time: Thursday, November 10 – Friday, November 11, 2022, 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM EST
HPV33-driven Oropharyngeal Squamous Cell Carcinomas are increasing in prevalence and are characterized by low CD8 infiltration and epitope presentation deficiencies
Presenting Author: Shilpa Bhatia, Repertoire Immune Medicines, Cambridge, MA
Date/Time: Thursday, November 10 – Friday, November 11, 2022, 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM EST
Cytokine Delivery Technology
Targeting wildtype IL-2 to CD8 T cells induces potent anti-tumor immune responses and decreases IL-2 mediated toxicity
Presenting Author: Selvi Ramasamy, Repertoire Immune Medicines, Cambridge, MA
Date/Time: Thursday, November 10 – Friday, November 11, 2022, 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM EST
About the DECODE™ Platform
The DECODE platform is a powerful discovery engine that characterizes essential elements of the immune synapse. In particular, the platform identifies T cell receptor-antigen pairs in the context of other important features of the immune synapse, such as T cell function and how antigens are presented by molecules on antigen-presenting cells, known as major human leukocyte antigen, or HLA, molecules. Repertoire intends to utilize these insights into key drivers that govern immune function to design and develop novel immune product candidates.
About Repertoire® Immune Medicines
Repertoire Immune Medicines is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating treatments for diseases based on the power of the human T cell repertoire to eliminate cancer cells, target pathogens and regulate immune function in autoimmune disease.
Our proprietary DECODE platform provides a comprehensive understanding of the full repertoire of interactions between T cell receptors and their antigen targets that take place when diseased cells are present. This complex and intricate biological process is known as the immune synapse. We believe the ability to decode these interactions represents one of the greatest opportunities for innovation in medical science.
With our DECODE platform we can identify the specific T cell-antigen pairs that provide immune surveillance in cancer, generate memory responses to pathogens, and those that cause tissue damage in autoimmune disease.
Repertoire’s team operates from sites in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Zurich, Switzerland and uses its DECODE technology to rationally design treatments for cancers, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases.
To learn more about Repertoire, please visit our website: www.repertoire.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
