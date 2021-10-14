SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2021--
Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced that new data further validating the clinical utility of the company’s Decipher Prostate genomic test will be presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting 2021 taking place October 24-27, 2021, in Chicago.
In two, separate oral presentations, investigators will share findings from studies that assessed the Decipher Prostate test in multiple, large Phase 3 randomized trials. The studies evaluated the test’s utility in patients with newly diagnosed, clinically high-risk prostate cancer receiving definitive radiotherapy as well as among patients experiencing biochemical disease progression following radical prostatectomy.
“The Decipher Prostate data that will be shared at this year’s ASTRO meeting provide exciting new evidence that the test could positively and profoundly impact shared decision-making, resulting in individualized treatment decisions in both the post-biopsy and post-prostatectomy prostate cancer settings,” said Tina Nova, Ph.D., Veracyte’s general manager, Thyroid and Urologic Cancers.
Following are details of the abstract presentations:
Dates/Times:
Media Briefing: Monday, October 25, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. CT
Oral Presentation: Tuesday, October 26, 8:35 a.m. CT
Title:
Validation of a 22-gene Genomic Classifier in the NRG Oncology/RTOG 9202, 9413 and 9902 Phase III Randomized Trials: A Biopsy-Based Individual Patient Meta-Analysis in High-Risk Prostate Cancer
Abstract #:
95 (oral presentation)
Presenter:
Paul L. Nguyen, M.D., Dana-Farber / Brigham and Women's Cancer Center
Location:
McCormick Place West, Room W181 a/b/c
Date/Time:
Tuesday, October 26, 8:25 a.m. CT
Title:
Performance of a Genomic Classifier (GC) within a Phase 3 Randomized Trial of Dose Escalated Salvage Radiotherapy (SRT) after Radical Prostatectomy (RP)
Abstract #:
94 (oral presentation)
Presenter:
Alan Dal Pra, M.D., University of Miami - Sylvester Cancer Center
Location:
McCormick Place West, Room W181 a/b/c
About Veracyte
Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company’s growing menu of diagnostic tests leverages advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company’s tests in lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer, colon cancer, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its renal cancer and lymphoma subtyping tests are in development, the latter as a companion diagnostic. With Veracyte’s exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its genomic tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our statements related to our plans, objectives, expectations (financial and otherwise) or intentions with respect to the Decipher Prostate genomic classifier. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "believe," "should," “suggest,” "may," "will," “prospective” and similar references to future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding Veracyte’s belief that its Decipher Prostate test can positively influence therapeutic decision-making in prostate cancer. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 22, 2021 and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. A copy of these documents can be found at the Investors section of our website at www.veracyte.com. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Veracyte specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Veracyte, the Veracyte logo, HalioDx, Decipher, Decipher GRID, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia, Prosigna, Lymphmark, “Know by Design” and “More about You” are registered trademarks of Veracyte, Inc. and its affiliates in the U.S. and selected countries. nCounter is the registered trademark of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in the U.S. and selected countries and used by Veracyte under license.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005393/en/
CONTACT: Investor and Media Contact:
Tracy Morris
Vice President of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
650-380-4413
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA ILLINOIS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONCOLOGY HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES GENETICS RADIOLOGY CLINICAL TRIALS BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Veracyte, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/14/2021 08:35 AM/DISC: 10/14/2021 08:36 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005393/en