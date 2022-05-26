SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2022--
Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that new data from a large, population-based study reinforce the clinical utility of the Decipher Prostate genomic classifier. The findings, which will be shared for the first time at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, suggest that the Decipher Prostate tests are helping to guide prostate cancer treatment decisions and improve patient care.
“This is the first study linking patient data from SEER, the most commonly used cancer database in the United States, and the Decipher Prostate genomic classifier, to explore the association between Decipher Prostate test results and prostate cancer treatment decisions,” said Elai Davicioni, Ph.D., Veracyte’s medical director for urology and an author on the study. “The resulting data are exciting, because they demonstrate that population-based prostate cancer treatment patterns are independently associated with Decipher classifier scores.”
Researchers identified 10,528 patients with a primary prostate cancer diagnosis from 2010 to 2018 in the National Cancer Institute’s Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) database who had undergone testing with either Decipher Prostate Biopsy (n=5,015) or Decipher Prostate RP (n=5,513) between 2014 and 2020. They then evaluated the association between these patients’ Decipher scores (range 0-1) and risk groups (low, intermediate and high), and the use of active surveillance and watchful waiting (AS/WW) as well as adverse pathology at the time of radical prostatectomy (RP).
Results show that use of AS/WW was highest among those men with low risk Decipher Prostate Biopsy results (41%), as compared to men who had intermediate (32%) or high risk (17%) Decipher scores. Conversely, RP usage increased based on individuals’ Decipher test risk group (19% of low, 25% of intermediate, and 34% of high risk). Researchers observed a similar association and trend by Decipher risk group in the use of radiation therapy (13% of low, 19% of intermediate, and 29% of high Decipher risk).
“These findings provide a powerful demonstration that the Decipher Prostate genomic classifiers are giving physicians and patients valuable information to help them make important and often challenging treatment decisions. In other words, the test is positively impacting patient care, as intended,” said Dr. Davicioni. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with the National Cancer Institute’s SEER program and academic researchers from leading comprehensive cancer centers and believe that these data will substantially enrich SEER’s prostate cancer registry and provide a valuable resource for oncology researchers.”
About Decipher Prostate
Decipher Prostate is a 22-gene, microarray-based genomic test intended to help inform treatment decisions for men with localized prostate cancer at initial diagnosis (Decipher Prostate Biopsy) and after surgical removal of the prostate (Decipher Prostate RP). The test reports the Decipher Score, which prognosticates a patient's risk of metastasis within five years and provides risk estimates of prostate cancer-specific outcomes. Decipher Prostate can help guide physicians to better select the appropriate therapy for a specific patient, which in turn can result in improved patient outcomes.
About Veracyte
Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company that improves patient care by answering important clinical questions to inform diagnosis and treatment decisions. Our growing menu of advanced diagnostic tests help patients avoid risky, costly procedures and interventions, and reduce time to appropriate treatment. Our tests address eight of the 10 most prevalent cancers by incidence in the United States. In addition to making our tests available in the United States through our central laboratories, our exclusive license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument positions us to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through laboratories that can perform them locally. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our statements related to our plans, objectives, expectations (financial and otherwise) or intentions with respect to the Decipher Prostate. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "believe," "should," “suggest,” "may," "will," “prospective” and similar references to future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements. An example of a forward-looking statement includes, among others, that the Decipher Prostate can help physicians guide prostate cancer treatments and improve patient care. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022, and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. A copy of these documents can be found at the Investors section of our website at www.veracyte.com. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Veracyte specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Veracyte, the Veracyte logo, HalioDx, Decipher, Decipher GRID, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia, Prosigna, Lymphmark, Immunoscore, TMExplore, Brightplex, Immunosign, “Know by Design” and “More about You” are registered trademarks of Veracyte, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and selected countries. nCounter is the registered trademark of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in the U.S. and selected countries and used by Veracyte under license.
