New Diversity and Inclusion resources to assist with bio-economy talent shortage

Today, BioTalent Canada launched the Building Workplace Resiliency resources for their new I.D.E.A.L. Biosciences Employer recognition program. In addition to providing guidance to employers looking to submit applications for the program this fall, these resources are designed to help with recruiting and retaining talent while keeping IDEAL (Inclusivity, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility Leadership) principles top of mind.
The I.D.E.A.L. Biosciences Employer recognition program will recognize organizations in Canada’s bio-economy leading the way in embodying the diverse and inclusive corporate principles needed to promote growth and success in the sector.
- Building Workplace Resiliency: Adopting Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility (IDEA)
- Building Workplace Resiliency: Hiring Internationally Educated Professionals (IEPs)
- Building Workplace Resiliency: Understanding Canadian Human Rights
From mitigating talent shortages to increased stakeholder insights, the benefits for companies that adopt IDEA into their talent management strategies are immense. Despite these benefits, Labour Market Information generated by BioTalent Canada indicates the number of employers hiring from under-represented groups remains low. These resources expand on why hiring from under-represented groups increases an organization’s potential.
Toronto-based Shift Health, which is a strategic consultancy supporting health research and innovation around the world with a unique science-based approach, shared with BioTalent Canada their process for intentionally building inclusivity, diversity, equity and accessibility (IDEA) into every aspect of their operations.
“Since we started explicitly incorporating IDEA principles throughout our organization, we’ve seen a huge expansion of openness and authenticity from top to bottom,” says Ryan Wiley, President of Shift Health. “When people are more comfortable expressing themselves, they’re much more creative and innovative. I think it’s also contributed to our success with recruitment and retention. Despite the reported labour shortages, we’ve had no trouble finding, hiring, and keeping talent.”
BioTalent Canada’s Building Workplace Resiliency resources were developed, in part, through the project Building Resiliency and Sustainability for the Bio-economy to Withstand Disruption, funded by the Future Skills Centre. Through this project, BioTalent Canada has been working to research and evaluate innovative practices and technologies implemented by agile, resilient, and diverse Canadian bio-economy employers to excel in highly disruptive economic situations.
Pedro Barata, Executive Director of the Future Skills Centre, says that these efforts to reach out to and address under-represented populations are an excellent example of the programs FSC is investing in to foster innovation and fill future skills gaps in the workforce. “Talent recruitment and retention that take into account equity, diversity and inclusion can serve as a model that will create meaningful employment while helping underserved populations overcome barriers and maximize the reach of employers to further close widening labour gaps,” says Barata.
In addition to the three resources launched today, BioTalent Canada will be producing more workplace resiliency resources to support bio-economy employers.
“It’s no secret that diverse teams, led by inclusive leaders, are more innovative and better able to provide insights on the needs and wants of their stakeholders,” says Rob Henderson, President and CEO of BioTalent Canada. “When we adopt IDEA principles into Canada’s bio-economy, we build more resilient and profitable companies.”
The call for nominations for the I.D.E.A.L. Biosciences Employer recognition program will start in the fall of 2022.
Rob Henderson is available for comment.
Building Resiliency and Sustainability for the Bio-economy to Withstand Disruption is funded by the Government of Canada’s Future Skills Centre
About BioTalent Canada
BioTalent Canada supports the people behind life-changing science. Trusted as the go-to source for labour market intelligence, BioTalent Canada guides bio-economy stakeholders with evidence-based data and industry-driven standards. BioTalent Canada is focused on igniting the industry’s brainpower, bridging the gap between job-ready talent and employers, and ensuring the long-term agility, resiliency, and sustainability of one of Canada’s most vital sectors.
Recently named one of the 50 Best Workplaces in Canada with under 50 employees and certified as a Great Place to Work® for 2022, BioTalent Canada practices the same industry standards it recommends to its stakeholders. These distinctions were awarded to BioTalent Canada following a thorough and independent survey analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.
For more information, visit biotalent.ca.
About the I.D.E.A.L. Recognition Program
The I.D.E.A.L. Biosciences Employer recognition program, which represents Inclusivity, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility Leadership, will recognize organizations in Canada’s bio-economy leading the way in embodying the diverse and inclusive corporate principles needed to promote growth and success in the sector.
Organizations under 50 employees and over 50 employees who apply for the I.D.E.A.L. recognition will be evaluated and benchmarked on IDEA best practices.
The program is not an award but rather an annual designation for which companies can apply and be granted if they reach or surpass established benchmarks. Organizations who fail to attain the designation will be given instructions and suggestions on how to improve.
For more information on the I.D.E.A.L. Recognition, visit Biotalent.ca/IDEALEmployer.
About the Future Skills Centre
The Future Skills Centre (FSC) is a pan-Canadian initiative dedicated to helping Canadians gain the skills needed to thrive in a changing labour market. FSC is funded by the government of Canada’s Future Skills Program.
