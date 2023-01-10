VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023--
New Found Gold Corp. (“ New Found ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the results from forty-eight diamond drill holes that were completed as part of an ongoing systematic and targeted drill program exploring the highly prospective segment of the Appleton Fault Zone (“ AFZ ”) from Dome to Lotto North. New Found’s 100% owned Queensway project comprises an approximately 1,650km 2 area, accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway approximately 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador.
Figure 1. Keats – Lotto North plan view map (Graphic: Business Wire)
Lotto, Lotto North, and Zone 36 Highlights:
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m) 1
Au (g/t)
Zone
NFGC-22-646
71.80
80.30
8.50
4.72
Lotto N
Including
71.80
72.55
0.75
38.50
NFGC-22-753
204.35
207.65
3.30
11.38
Lotto Main
Including
204.35
205.15
0.80
45.40
NFGC-22-758
155.65
158.60
2.95
14.58
Lotto N
Including
157.85
158.60
0.75
53.70
NFGC-22-788
120.70
126.00
5.30
16.12
Lotto N
Including
122.00
123.55
1.55
49.63
NFGC-22-818
50.45
52.75
2.30
11.05
Lotto N
Including
52.40
52.75
0.35
72.10
NFGC-22-816
271.70
281.20
9.50
3.63
Zone 36
Including
277.30
277.80
0.50
17.15
NFGC-22-895
174.65
179.20
4.55
7.26
Lotto N
Including
178.60
179.20
0.60
34.09
And
193.25
195.85
2.60
9.49
Including
193.25
193.90
0.65
37.97
Table 1: Lotto, Lotto North and Zone 36 Drilling Highlights
1Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are unknown at this time for Lotto North and Zone 36. Lotto Main host structure is interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 70% to 90% of reported intervals.Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 2m consecutive dilution. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.
- Targeted drilling at the new Lotto North discovery ( see November 2, 2022 release ) has intersected multiple high-grade gold intervals including 16.12 g/t Au over 5.30m in NFGC-22-788, 14.58 g/t Au over 2.95m in NFGC-22-758, 11.05 g/t Au over 2.30m in NFGC-22-818, 7.26 g/t Au over 4.55m and 9.49 g/t Au over 2.60m in NFGC-22-895 and 4.72 g/t Au over 8.50m in NFGC-22-646 (Figures 1-4).
- At Lotto North, gold mineralization is hosted within a series of AFZ-typical epizonal-style veins contained within a north-south striking brittle fault zone immediately north of the Lotto prospect. Gold mineralization contained within this new structure has been traced over a strike length of 340m and to a vertical depth of 180m; it remains open in all directions. When combined with the Lotto Main Zone, these high-grade gold-bearing structures have been drill-defined over a total strike length of 630m.
- The Company intersected broad gold mineralization west of the AFZ and in close proximity to the Zone 36 prospect during systematic drilling stepping north of Lotto North. In light of the recent discovery of high-grade and low-grade gold mineralization at Keats West, this mineralization grading 3.63 g/t Au over 9.50m in NFGC-22-816 represents an important new drill target currently being tested. It is also the northernmost intercept to date along the Keats-Golden Joint-Lotto segment of the AFZ and expands the strike length of this high-grade segment of the AFZ to 3.4km starting from the south end of Keats.
Melissa Render, VP Exploration for New Found stated: “2022 was an excellent year for exploration at Queensway, providing several exciting leads for follow-up in the New Year. We are encouraged by the results that Lotto North continues to deliver, and we are thrilled to have again identified gold west of the AFZ at Zone 36, a full 2km north of Keats West. We have already mobilized drills into this region for aggressive follow-up on the gold mineralization that has now been identified on both sides of the AFZ this far north.”
Drillhole Details
Lotto And Lotto North Results:
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m) 1
Au (g/t)
Zone
NFGC-22-597
112.70
115.30
2.60
1.24
Lotto FW
And
119.00
122.00
3.00
1.08
And
139.30
142.85
3.55
1.31
NFGC-22-634
No Significant Values
Lotto FW
NFGC-22-646
71.80
80.30
8.50
4.72
Lotto N
Including
71.80
72.55
0.75
38.50
And
86.00
88.00
2.00
1.90
And
113.45
116.55
3.10
1.37
And
126.30
130.90
4.60
1.43
And
146.70
149.90
3.20
3.88
And
157.00
160.70
3.70
2.24
And
172.60
174.60
2.00
1.45
And
292.00
294.60
2.60
1.01
And
301.40
303.40
2.00
2.75
And
326.80
329.00
2.20
1.71
NFGC-22-656
10.50
13.00
2.50
1.68
Lotto Main
And
54.60
56.65
2.05
1.11
NFGC-22-661 2
74.65
77.00
2.35
33.79
Lotto N
Including 2
74.95
75.30
0.35
225.00
And 2
80.60
83.00
2.40
1.26
And 2
87.00
89.00
2.00
1.28
And
113.00
119.50
6.50
1.11
NFGC-22-695
77.05
79.25
2.20
1.68
Lotto Main
And
124.00
126.00
2.00
1.06
NFGC-22-701
124.00
126.00
2.00
2.17
Lotto N
And
160.45
163.00
2.55
8.63
Including
160.45
161.30
0.85
24.30
NFGC-22-706
60.00
62.00
2.00
3.31
Lotto Main
Including
60.00
60.50
0.50
10.75
And
71.00
73.30
2.30
1.20
And
74.00
76.00
2.00
1.05
And
137.40
139.45
2.05
1.01
NFGC-22-720
35.80
37.90
2.10
1.02
Lotto Main
And
73.60
75.90
2.30
6.60
Including
74.05
74.50
0.45
30.90
And
111.80
114.00
2.20
2.81
And
120.00
124.20
4.20
1.40
And
130.30
132.95
2.65
1.82
And
135.00
137.20
2.20
1.25
NFGC-22-727
105.00
107.55
2.55
1.89
Lotto N
NFGC-22-744
No Significant Values
Lotto N
NFGC-22-753
171.00
174.00
3.00
2.10
Lotto Main
And
204.35
207.65
3.30
11.38
Including
204.35
205.15
0.80
45.40
And
336.70
338.80
2.10
4.96
Including
336.70
337.55
0.85
10.75
NFGC-22-758
155.65
158.60
2.95
14.58
Lotto N
Including
157.85
158.60
0.75
53.70
And
174.90
177.20
2.30
1.10
NFGC-22-768
133.00
135.00
2.00
1.94
Lotto N
And
190.90
194.55
3.65
3.57
Including
191.50
192.20
0.70
14.30
NFGC-22-775
246.00
248.05
2.05
1.45
Lotto N
NFGC-22-783
99.00
101.45
2.45
1.68
Lotto N
And
156.60
159.00
2.40
3.20
Including
156.60
157.20
0.60
11.55
NFGC-22-788
54.00
56.00
2.00
2.14
Lotto N
And
120.70
126.00
5.30
16.12
Including
122.00
123.55
1.55
49.63
NFGC-22-791
36.00
39.60
3.60
3.41
Lotto N
Including
36.80
37.30
0.50
16.35
And
68.00
70.00
2.00
1.09
NFGC-22-793
21.00
23.00
2.00
1.02
Lotto N
NFGC-22-795
50.70
53.00
2.30
1.56
Lotto N
NFGC-22-805
34.40
37.05
2.65
1.07
Lotto FW
NFGC-22-818
50.45
52.75
2.30
11.05
Lotto N
Including
52.40
52.75
0.35
72.10
NFGC-22-823
105.65
113.70
8.05
1.09
Lotto FW
And
122.10
124.45
2.35
1.50
NFGC-22-895
174.65
179.20
4.55
7.26
Lotto N
Including
178.60
179.20
0.60
34.09
And
193.25
195.85
2.60
9.49
Including
193.25
193.90
0.65
37.97
Dome Results:
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m) 1
Au (g/t)
Zone
NFGC-22-617
73.05
75.50
2.45
3.90
Dome
Including
75.00
75.50
0.50
19.05
NFGC-22-836
188.85
192.35
3.50
2.22
Dome
Zone 36 Results:
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m) 1
Au (g/t)
Zone
NFGC-22-802
313.75
319.20
5.45
1.00
Zone 36
NFGC-22-816
222.60
225.00
2.40
1.10
Zone 36
And
271.70
281.20
9.50
3.63
Including
277.30
277.80
0.50
17.15
Big Dave Results:
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m) 1
Au (g/t)
Zone
NFGC-22-541
No Significant Values
Big Dave
NFGC-22-555
150.25
152.70
2.45
1.21
Big Dave
NFGC-22-582
214.90
220.70
5.80
1.84
Big Dave
And
439.40
441.40
2.00
1.30
NFGC-22-601
No Significant Values
Big Dave
NFGC-22-614
No Significant Values
Big Dave
NFGC-22-630
No Significant Values
Big Dave
NFGC-22-644
No Significant Values
Big Dave
NFGC-22-658
191.20
193.40
2.20
1.35
Big Dave
NFGC-22-666
No Significant Values
Big Dave
NFGC-22-678
No Significant Values
Big Dave
NFGC-22-685
No Significant Values
Big Dave
NFGC-22-696
No Significant Values
Big Dave
NFGC-22-707
No Significant Values
Big Dave
NFGC-22-719
No Significant Values
Big Dave
NFGC-22-743
306.35
308.35
2.00
5.66
Big Dave
Including
307.00
308.00
1.00
10.75
NFGC-22-757A
303.85
306.00
2.15
5.13
Big Dave
And
307.70
310.00
2.30
2.09
NFGC-22-772
No Significant Values
Big Dave
NFGC-22-781
No Significant Values
Big Dave
NFGC-22-800
318.55
321.00
2.45
1.34
Big Dave
NFGC-22-814
206.00
208.25
2.25
2.51
Big Dave
And
355.4
357.8
2.40
2.48
Table 2: Summary of composite results reported in this press release for Lotto, Lotto North,Dome, Zone 36, and Big Dave
1Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are unknown at this time for Lotto North, Zone 36 and Big Dave. Lotto Main host structure is interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 70% to 90% of reported intervals.Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 2m consecutive dilution. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. 2 Previously reported interval.
Hole Number
Azimuth (°)
Dip (°)
Length (m)
UTM E
UTM N
Prospect
NFGC-22-541
300
-45
260
660244
5431432
Big Dave
NFGC-22-555
299
-45.5
569
660412
5431450
Big Dave
NFGC-22-582
300
-45
494
660467
5431536
Big Dave
NFGC-22-597
300
-45
165
658810
5429026
Lotto N
NFGC-22-601
300
-45
257
660434
5431438
Big Dave
NFGC-22-614
300
-45
293
660455
5431425
Big Dave
NFGC-22-617
300
-45
163
658685
5428811
Dome
NFGC-22-630
300
-45
299
660423
5431472
Big Dave
NFGC-22-634
300
-45
180
658736
5428896
Lotto FW
NFGC-22-644
300
-45
257
660388
5431463
Big Dave
NFGC-22-646
300
-45
429
659079
5429391
Lotto N
NFGC-22-656
317
-57
180
658919
5429139
Lotto
NFGC-22-658
300
-45
287
660399
5431427
Big Dave
NFGC-22-661
285
-45
396
659079
5429391
Lotto N
NFGC-22-666
300
-42
257
660399
5431428
Big Dave
NFGC-22-678
300
-45
203
660386
5431003
Big Dave
NFGC-22-685
300
-45
339
660470
5431071
Big Dave
NFGC-22-695
301
-75
330
658960
5429086
Lotto
NFGC-22-696
300
-45
392
660515
5430988
Big Dave
NFGC-22-701
300
-45
245
659084
5429501
Lotto N
NFGC-22-706
298
-70
315
658959
5429086
Lotto
NFGC-22-707
300
-45
296
660494
5431114
Big Dave
NFGC-22-719
300
-45
383
660444
5431548
Big Dave
NFGC-22-720
282
-75
195
658935
5429100
Lotto
NFGC-22-727
260
-48
234
659091
5429559
Lotto N
NFGC-22-743
299
-47
365
660487
5431524
Big Dave
NFGC-22-744
270
-45
333
659129
5429478
Lotto N
NFGC-22-753
263
-55
396
659046
5429140
Lotto
NFGC-22-757A
299
-46
386
660461
5431481
Big Dave
NFGC-22-758
270
-45
234
659123
5429422
Lotto N
NFGC-22-768
250
-48
246
659123
5429420
Lotto N
NFGC-22-772
300
-45
251
660426
5431617
Big Dave
NFGC-22-775
250
-48
297
659169
5429397
Lotto N
NFGC-22-781
300
-45
362
660479
5431558
Big Dave
NFGC-22-783
290
-50
177
659048
5429140
Lotto N
NFGC-22-788
240
-45
261
659068
5429628
Lotto N
NFGC-22-791
300
-45
93
659046
5429210
Lotto N
NFGC-22-793
300
-45
195
659132
5429534
Lotto N
NFGC-22-795
295
-45
180
659072
5429194
Lotto N
NFGC-22-800
300
-45
367
660475
5431502
Big Dave
NFGC-22-802
300
-45
324
659182
5429620
Zone 36
NFGC-22-805
300
-45
282
658932
5429187
Lotto N
NFGC-22-814
300
-45
419
660454
5431514
Big Dave
NFGC-22-816
300
-45
291
659185
5429676
Zone 36
NFGC-22-818
300
-45
219
658982
5429272
Lotto N
NFGC-22-823
100
-74
279
658839
5429125
Lotto FW
NFGC-22-836
120
-45
221
658364
5428649
Dome
NFGC-22-895
70
-45
243
658848
5429213
Lotto N
Table 3: Details of drill holes reported in this press release
Queensway 500,000m Drill Program Update
The Company is currently undertaking a 500,000m drill program at Queensway. Approximately 52,000m of core is currently pending assay results.
Sampling, Sub-sampling, and Laboratory
True widths of the intercepts reported in this press release have yet to be determined and further exploration is required. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional variability in true width. Assays are uncut, and composite intervals are calculated using a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 2m consecutive dilution. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au.
All drilling recovers HQ core. Drill core is split in half using a diamond saw or a hydraulic splitter for rare intersections with incompetent core.
A geologist examines the drill core and marks out the intervals to be sampled and the cutting line. Sample lengths are mostly 1.0 meter and adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades.
Technicians saw the core along the defined cutting line. One-half of the core is kept as a witness sample and the other half is submitted for analysis. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into totes, sealed and marked with the contents.
NFG submits samples for gold determination by fire assay to ALS Canada Ltd. (“ ALS ”) and by photon assay to MSALABS (“ MSA ”) since June 2022. ALS and MSA operate under a commercial contract with New Found.
Drill core samples are shipped to ALS for sample preparation in Sudbury, Ontario, Thunder Bay, Ontario, or Moncton, New Brunswick. ALS is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for the fire assay method.
Drill core samples are also submitted to MSA in Val-d’Or, Quebec. MSA operates numerous laboratories worldwide and maintains ISO-17025 accreditation for many metal determination methods. Accreditation of the photon assay method at the MSA Val D’Or laboratory is in progress.
At ALS, the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2mm. A 3,000-g split is pulverized. “Routine” samples do not have visible gold (VG) identified and are not within a mineralized zone. Routine samples are assayed for gold by 30-g fire assay with an inductively-couple plasma spectrometry (ICP) finish. If the initial 30-g fire assay gold result is over 1 g/t, the remainder of the 3,000-g split is screened at 106 microns for screened metallics assay. For the screened metallics assay, the entire coarse fraction (sized greater than 106 microns) is fire assayed and two splits of the fine fraction (sized less than 106 microns) are fire assayed. The three assays are combined on a weight-averaged basis. Samples that have VG identified or fall within a mineralized interval are automatically submitted for screened metallic assay for gold.
At MSA, the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2mm. For “routine” samples that do not have VG identified and are not within a mineralized zone, the samples are riffle split to fill two 450g jars for photon assay. The assays reported from both jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. If one of the jars assays greater than 1 g/t, the remaining crushed material is weighed into multiple jars and are submitted for photon assay.
For samples that have VG identified or are within a mineralized zone, the entire crushed sample is weighed into multiple jars and are submitted for photon assay. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis.
All samples prepared at ALS or MSA are also analyzed for a multi-element ICP package (ALS method code ME-ICP61) at ALS Vancouver.
Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples in addition to the laboratory’s internal quality assurance programs.
Quality Control data are evaluated on receipt from the laboratories for failures. Appropriate action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results stated have passed New Found’s quality control protocols.
New Found’s quality control program also includes submission of the second half of the core for approximately 5% of the drilled intervals. In addition, approximately 1% of sample pulps for mineralized samples are submitted for re-analysis to a second ISO-accredited laboratory for check assays.
The Company does not recognize any factors of drilling, sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.
The assay data disclosed in this news release have been verified by the Company’s Qualified Person against the original assay certificates.
The Company notes that it has not completed any economic evaluations of its Queensway Project and that the Queensway Project does not have any resources or reserves.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Matheson consents to the publication of this press release dated January 10, 2023, by New Found. Mr. Matheson certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.
At-The-Market Quarterly Update
The Company is pleased to provide a quarterly update with respect to the Company’s at-the-market equity offering program (the “ ATM ”) implemented on August 26, 2022, pursuant to an equity distribution agreement (the “ Equity Distribution Agreement ”) with BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc. (together, the “ Canadian Agents ”) and BMO Capital Markets Corp. (the “ U.S. Agent ” and, together with the Canadian Agents, the “ Agents ”).
From the commencement of the ATM to December 31, 2022, the Company issued an aggregate of 500,229 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “ ATM Shares ”), through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “ TSXV ”) and NYSE American, at an average price per ATM Share of C$5.097. From October 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, the Company issued 412,829 ATM Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,109,276.90. Pursuant to the Equity Distribution Agreement, a cash commission of C$49,573.48 was paid to the Agents in connection with the issuance of the ATM Shares, resulting in aggregate net proceeds of C$2,059,703.42.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About New Found Gold Corp.
New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 500,000m drill program at Queensway and is well funded for this program with cash and marketable securities of approximately $90-million as of January 2023.
Please see the Company’s website at www.newfoundgold.ca and the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
Acknowledgements
New Found acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Contact
To contact the Company, please visit the Company’s website, www.newfoundgold.ca and make your request through our investor inquiry form. Our management has a pledge to be in touch with any investor inquiries within 24 hours.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statement Cautions
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to exploration, drilling and mineralization on the Company’s Queensway gold project in Newfoundland and Labrador; assay results; the interpretation of drilling and assay results, the results of the drilling program, mineralization and the discovery of zones of high-grade gold mineralization; plans for future exploration and drilling and the timing of same; the merits of the Queensway project;; future press releases by the Company; and funding of the drilling program. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," “interpreted,” "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," “suggests,” “often,” “target,” “future,” “likely,” “pending,” "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," “possibly,” “preliminary”, and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of assay results and the drilling program, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Annual Information Form and Management’s discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.
