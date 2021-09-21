New Global Start up Shopstream Rolls Out B2C  Live Social Marketplace

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2021--
Shopstream – a new lifestyle APP launches in Hong Kong this September as the first stop to a global rollout. Shopstream is a B2C focused “live social shopping” marketplace with a curated portfolio of lifestyle brands targeted at consumers who wants different experience of brand engagement. The App aims to provide a “Netflix like” experience to enable brands to build their community through authentic live interactions. Brands can leverage the power of livestreaming to convey brand roots, purpose and values.
Shopstream - A new livestream experience that connects you with your favourite lifestyle brands and tastemakers (Photo: Business Wire)
As the world recovers from Covid and is eager to rediscover the world, businesses can use livestreaming to engage audiences globally in a new and exciting way. Being able to share your stories, your insights and enabling users to interact and shop all in the same marketplace has the potential to transform businesses of all sizes. According to Forbes, livestreaming creates more trust with customers, who see the hosts of the stream as experts.
Shopstream’s vision is to enable the best in class live social shopping experience for brands and consumers globally to build a rich and deep engagement. The company does this by providing merchants with an interactive livestreaming video technology and a suite of ecommerce software services in one fully integrated platform.
“The world of online shopping is overdue for a transformation from just being an online catalogue. Every brand is exploring new ways to reach out to consumers. Companies are often doing these live shows as experimental one-offs. A pain point for consumers is having to go from individual Apps to web touchpoints to enjoy these shows, Shopstream brings these all together on an interactive video technology much like watching entertainment streams on Netflix” – Chief Technical Officer Joe Cheung
“We are focused on reimagining the ecommerce experience by focusing on adding value and helping brands, businesses and people deliver great brand stories and insights through livestreaming” - VP , Partnership Jane Dee
Shopstream fuses retail, entertainment and live events in one seamless experience that aims to bring businesses and consumers closer. Professional marketeers can now formulate new innovative omni-channel integrated marketing strategies to reach users in a more creative way than ever before.
Shopstream focuses on professional presenters and is launching with an extensive portfolio of diverse brands, from boutique brands like Bandit Coffee to well-known dining destinations like Sushi Kuu, Jia Group’s 208, and Fama Group brands, Maximal Concept’s Limewood and Sip Song as well as NYC based art gallery Macey & Sons, healthcare brand Balance Health, lifestyle furniture brand Commune and Comedy Club Backstage Comedy are amongst the participating brands as the marketplace goes live with a “100 Stories” campaign from 23rd of September
Hong Kong fans will also get to watch exclusive live shows including Four Season Hotel’s innovative bar Argo which was recently named by Timeout as one of the world’s coolest bar and wellness brand Found, moderated by Time Out Hong Kong's editor-in-chief Tatum Ancheta.
One of the key pillars for Shopstream is a mission to use livestreaming to help inspire better business strategies to showcase solutions that bring positive climate change as well as helping NGOs to bring more awareness to their causes. The company will offer livestreaming subscription free to NGOs that wishes to use the platform reach more awareness.
"We work around the clock to create the best smoked dishes in town. I am eager to show customers what goes on behind the scenes." - Chef Christopher Tuthill, Smoke & Barrel, ShowmenGroup
“FAMA group is excited to produce informative, engaging programs on shopstream as livestreams are the future of commerce for small businesses like us. “ - Larry Tang, Founder and Owner of Fama Group
“The art world is going through a huge global digital transformation right now that is embracing more young generation buyers than ever before. Through livestreaming, we believe that it helps to share the key stories behind each art piece, providing a better, more informed understanding ahead of a gallery visit”- Illiana Bodnár-Horváth, Head of Digital Marketing, Macey & Sons
“The impact of Covid 19 enable delivery companies to bring some aspect of the restaurant experiences home but nothing beats that human connection. Livestreaming will help brings us much closer.” Giammarco, Restaurant Manager, 208
“Shopstream is a life-changing platform for comedians” - Mohammed Magli, Founder, Backstage Comedy
“Shopstream is an innovative and exciting new platform that will change the shopping experience. We are excited to educate and connect with our customers through interactive livestreams!” Jonathan Der & Flora Ma. Co-Founders - ONLY Beverages
“We are thrilled to share more stories about small batch, boutique South African wines with our live audiences through this exciting virtual tasting platform!” - Alan & Abilio Springbok Wines Owners
“ICM is honoured to partner with ShopStream to bring help, hope, and change to ultra-poor Filipinos” - David Sutherland, CEO International Care Ministries
Shopstream360 App can be downloaded from Apple Store and Google Play from App store in Hong Kong from 23rd September along side the launch of 100 Stories campaign. Next launch stop for Shopstream will be Singapore by 11th of November with the introduction of Shopstream/livelife campaign and scheduled expansion to the rest of Asia, Middle East, Europe and Americas in 2022.
Shopstream360 is a free download on Apple App Store or Google Play
