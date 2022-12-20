TIBURON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022--
Jon Peddie Research (JPR), the industry's research and consulting firm for graphics and multimedia, today announced the 2022 GPU summary report is now available.
This global report by JPR covers GPUs and IP from 19 companies:
PC
IP
SoC
AMD
Arm
Apple
Bolt
DMP
Qualcomm
Innosilicon
IMG
Intel
Think Silicon
Jingia
Verisilicon
MetaX
Xi-Silicon
Moore Threads
Nvidia
SiArt
Xiangdixian
Zhaoxin
The 318-page report covers GPU disclosures at CES, ISSCC, Siggraph, Hot Chips and reports on over a dozen new GPUs and AIBs introduced, including three new Chinese GPUs and multiple AMD, Intel, and Nvidia GPUs and AIBs.
GPU shipments and market shares for 2022 every quarter and benchmark results are included along with 243 figures, block diagrams, illustrations, and 54 tables.
This is the most important GPU report to purchase for $1,000 anywhere.
About Jon Peddie Research
Dr. Jon Peddie has been active in the graphics and multimedia fields for more than 30 years. Jon Peddie Research is a technically oriented multimedia and graphics research and consulting firm. Based in Tiburon, California, JPR provides consulting, research, and other specialized services to technology companies in a variety of fields, including graphics development, multimedia for professional applications and consumer electronics, high-end computing, and Internet-access product development. Jon Peddie's Market Watch is a quarterly report focused on the market activity of PC graphics controllers for notebook and desktop computing.
