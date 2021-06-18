MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the unveiling of a new trash can at a New Hampshire elementary school playground Thursday that students reached out to the mayor for after seeing litter there.
When McDonough Elementary School first graders saw litter left on their playground, they wrote a letter to Mayor Joyce Craig to advocate for a trash can to be put on their playground, WMUR reported.
Shortly thereafter, Mayor Craig and other city officials fulfilled the students' wishes and installed the first trash can, the news station said.
“It’s going to make a big difference because before, no one had a trash can to put their trash,” Jeremiah Ford, a student at McDonough Elementary School, said.
Craig, who was also at the ceremony, said she commends the students' advocacy and hopes it grows in the future.