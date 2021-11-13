CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The 400-member New Hampshire House will convene on Jan. 5 to act on bills vetoed by Gov. Chris Sununu as well as bills that were retained for further work. The session is expected to extend into the following day, as well.
Sununu vetoed seven bills this year, including one that would move up the date of the primary for state elections from September to the first Tuesday in August.
While committee work has resumed at the Statehouse, the full House has not held a session there since March 2020.
During the coronavirus pandemic, it held sessions at an indoor sports complex, outside on an athletic field and in a parking lot with members voting from their cars. Democrats have unsuccessfully fought to allow members to participate remotely.