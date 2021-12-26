CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Snowmobile riders from outside of New Hampshire will have the chance to explore the over 7,000 miles of trails in the state during Open Snowmobile Registration Weekend in March.
From Friday, March 4, through Sunday, March 6, sleds legally registered in other states and Canadian provinces will be able to operate on the state's trails.
State laws and regulations regarding the operation of snowmobiles will be enforced.
“It’s a great opportunity for residents and visitors alike to explore some of the most beautiful parts of the state that can be most easily accessed by snowmobile in the winter," said New Hampshire Fish and Game Captain Michael Eastman, who coordinates snowmobile and off-highway recreational vehicle enforcement, registration, and safety education.