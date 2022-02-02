FILE - New England Patriots' Tom Brady reacts during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. Scott Spina Jr., a New Jersey man who posed as a former Patriots player in order to buy and sell Super Bowl rings that he claimed were gifts to Brady's family, has pleaded guilty to fraud Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022, in Santa Ana, Calif., federal court.