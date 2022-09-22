HARTFORD, Conn. -- The new mural on Hartford’s Broad Street celebrates artistry and so much more.
Created by youth participants of the Black Girls Achieve - Black Girls L.E.A.D. program, the mural was created in just one day, but the artists, program and city leaders say its message will last a very long time.
“This is about the future. This is about the young ladies behind you, but I will say that if the foundation is this leader [Taniqua Huguley] here. It’s not a foundation built off sand. It’s a foundation built off concrete and bricks, and so that you guys can build off of that and be truly inspired, so that Black girls can achieve,” City Council member Nick Lebron said.
Parents and community leaders came together to celebrate the new mural at 1285 Broad St. in Hartford. The wall for the mural is donated by Trinity College’s Temple of Hip Hop, located at 300 Summit St.
Black Girls Achieve is an empowerment program created and led by Huguley; the goal is to give Black girls a safe space to be their full selves, while learning skills of how to “navigate the nuances of Black girlhood,” in Connecticut and New York, according to the organization.
In partnership with Urban Hope Refuge Church at 136 Westland St., Hartford, the program also holds the Black Girls L.E.A.D. program, which centers on “enhancing and developing the leadership skills of Black girls in Hartford.”
In celebrating the mural, City Council member Tiana Hercules said her message to the youths would be “to continue to be inspired by the things around you, even the things that are not great,” so they can “inspire you to turn it around and to make it great.’
“People are showing that you can take a blank canvas that probably didn’t look so great, and make it into something really beautiful,” Hercules said.
“I would just challenge you to continue your…innovation, your journey, and most importantly, your intelligence to make not only your own circumstances better, but the circumstances in your community better. This mural demonstrates that you have the ability to do that, you should be very proud,” Hercules said.
Hercules gave each of the youths a citation from the city for their participation in creating the mural; Huguley provided certificates of appreciation for contributing to the community and participating in the program.
Youth mural participant Serenity Geddies said she was happy to see the mural celebrated and “truly enjoyed being in this program and…to be around all these people. I felt like doing this, It would be a little bit more social, to step out of my comfort zone.
“Specifically this project itself, I turned from ‘I thought it was really boring’ into something super fun and I really enjoy looking at. I think other people will enjoy…too,” she said.
Youth mural participant Saveah Gregory said that joining the program was a really good idea for her.
“I learned that there are so many more different shapes, sizes, and colors of Black women. And we…came together and created this, which I’m surprised to see. I’m glad to have made friends through this program, that’s why I was joining ….I feel it’s really extended my social skills,” she said.
Lead mural artist and Trinity College senior Neema Kimondo recently joined Black Girls Achieve but has done other mural projects in the city since 2019.
In working with the girls on the mural, Kimondo said, she hoped that the project would open the girls’ minds creatively, as they designed on the blank canvas.
“Once I joined Black Girls Achieve, I thought when it comes to Black girls and creativity, sometimes we’re very limited, or…not really given the chance to explore or envision ourselves doing big projects,” Kimondo said.
“Once I started doing murals, I wanted other Black girls to feel like they were also capable, because there was a time where I felt like I wasn’t capable of doing big projects, or being like a significant figure….I’m just so happy to see it all come together and see the girls just be able to complete a project, [even if] maybe something was impossible, or something was too hard. And we got it done in a day,” she said.
Huguley said that she is “super proud” of the girls and the work they put in to create the mural.
“When we showed up to the lawn, you could tell it was just left vacant for quite a while. And to see them transform this space, really bring color to this area, right on the corner of Trinity’s campus, here in the South End, where it’s a Puerto Rican population as well…it was a moment for me as a Trinity alum and someone who lived in the area to really reflect on seeing our people in different areas of Hartford. I’m super proud because just recently, we started to see more people of color, more Black images, throughout Hartford. For it to be ours, as one of them, I’m super proud.”
She noted the girls stepped into the spotlight and out of their comfort zones.
“Some of them are super shy. But when I tell you on Saturday, it was like another side of them. So, many of them [were] communicating with one another, working together to create this piece,” she said. “Whether it was holding ladders, passing spray paint or getting spray paint out of someone’s hair, all the skills…that we’ve been preparing them [with] these past years, months and weeks came together…I’m excited to see what they’re gonna do in the community moving forward. This is just one step up, one snippet of what they’re capable of. I’m excited.”
©2022 Hartford Courant. Visit courant.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
