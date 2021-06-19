CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A multi-day pursuit to rescue a goose with a plastic six-pack ring around its neck and the investigation of an abandoned barrel possibly related to a 20-year-old cold case are among the adventures for New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers in a new season of “North Woods Law."

The season premieres Sunday evening on the Animal Planet cable channel. It features a search along the Merrimack River for a missing person and their vehicle; the illegal release of a coyote from a trap; and an informational meet-and-greet with a bird of prey rehabilitator.

One show will deal with a conservation officer who was injured while trying to stop two speeding off-road vehicles.

A third vehicle came from behind and struck the all-terrain vehicle he was driving, the Fish and Game Department said.

