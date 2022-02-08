A Marvel film featuring a fresh batch of superheros and an Oscar-winning director tops the DVD releases for the week of Feb. 15.
"Eternals": Directed by Chloe Zhao immediately following "Nomadland," this MCU installment introduces us to cosmic demigods known as the Eternals, immortal beings who have to decide if Earth is worth saving.
A group of 10, the Eternals were sent to Earth by the Celestials thousands of years ago to defend the planet from the threat of the Deviants, during which time they must wait and refrain from interfering in any human business. Being forced to passively watch the sum of human suffering drives the Eternals apart, with each carving out their own existence until crisis finally arrives.
"The fundamental question at hand for the Eternals is also what makes this a fundamentally Chloe Zhao film: is a flawed, and often selfish, human race worth saving?," writes Tribune News Service critic Katie Walsh in her review. "Though the stakes in 'Eternals' are far more epic in scope, these philosophical questions about humanity are in step with the rest of Zhao’s filmography."
ALSO NEW ON DVD FEB. 15
"Doctor Who: The Complete Thirteenth Series: Flux": Having originally aired last year, this is the final season of the long-running British sci-fi series to feature Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor and Chris Chibnall as showrunner.
"Heels: Season 1": Starz drama starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig as rival brothers now running the family wrestling business following their father's death.
"Legacies: Season 3": Spinoff of CW vampire drama "The Originals" about a young woman attending a secret school for the supernatural who is a "tribrid," or has vampire, werewolf and witch blood in her veins.
"Monday": Europe-set drama starring Sebastian Stan and Denise Gough as young lovers enjoying a torrid weekend fling who have to decide what Monday brings.
"Settlers": Sci-fi thriller about a frontier family on Mars that finds humanity is the greatest threat to life on the Red Planet.
"Wolf": George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp star in this arthouse drama about a young man who truly believes he is a wolf, and acts accordingly.
"Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn": Romanian dramedy about a high school teacher who finds her career and reputation under fire after a personal sex tape she filmed with her husband is leaked on the internet.
OUT ON DIGITAL HD FEB. 15
"Flee the Light": Horror film that centers on a psychology student who unwittingly unleashes an ancient evil when she tries to cure her sister’s psychosis.
"Gun & Run": A former criminal turned citizen is blackmailed into performing one last job, collecting a mysterious package, in this action thriller.
"Red Ghost: Nazi Hunter": Russian war film about a group of Soviet soldiers pinned down by Nazi soldiers who are aided by a mythical lone-wolf sniper.
"Somewhere With No Bridges": Documentary about a beloved Martha's Vineyard fisherman, with a distant cousin locating friends and family 20 years after his kin went missing off the New England shore.
———
©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC