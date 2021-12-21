New Paxiom Facility Opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2021--
Paxiom has moved into its state-of-the-art 50,000 square foot facility next to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. The co-located sales, marketing and automation space provides a rejuvenating atmosphere for team interaction and expanded space for system integration services, warehousing and fabrication.
The Paxiom Group's new Las Vegas facility features collaborative office spaces, a larger product showroom and additional room for system integration. (Photo: Business Wire)
“There’s no better way to end 2021 than moving into a new facility with a bright future ahead. With significant growth comes a great responsibility to continue ensuring that we meet the needs of our customers, while providing a fantastic environment to support our incredibly dedicated team,” said Nicholas Taraborelli, Vice President of Paxiom.
The Paxiom® Group is a global leader in the design, manufacture and integration of state-of-the-art packaging machine technology from weigh filling, bagging, wrapping and conveying to cartoning, case/tray forming, packing and palletizing. Paxiom has delivered over 6,000 packaging solutions for a diverse array of applications through the WeighPack® Systems, ValTaraTM and EndFlex brands. Customers can see these solutions in person by visiting an Xperience Center in Las Vegas, Montreal, Miami, Milwaukee, Toronto or Schio, Italy.
David Morgan, Director of Marketing,dmorgan@paxiom.com, 702-450-0808 x625
