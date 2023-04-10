IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 10, 2023--

CG Oncology, Inc. today announced acceptance of an oral presentation at the American Urological Association (AUA) 2023 Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL from April 28-May 1, 2023. The updated data will be presented from the CORE-001 study, an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of cretostimogene grenadenorepvec (CG0070) in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab), for the treatment of patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG).

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

CORE-001: Phase 2 Single Arm Study of CG0070 Combined with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG)

Abstract Number: 23-5631

Session: PD13: Bladder Cancer: Non-invasive II

Presenter: Roger Li, M.D., lead study investigator and Urologic Oncologist at Moffitt Cancer Center

Presentation Date & Time: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 8:10-8:20am Central Daylight Time

Location: McCormick Place, S404A

CG Oncology will also be exhibiting at the AUA annual meeting and can be found at booth 3963.

More information about the study, CORE-001 (NCT04387461), along with other studies sponsored by CG Oncology, can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov or www.cgoncology.com.

CG Oncology has previously announced a clinical collaboration with Merck (known as MSD outside the US and Canada) relating to the investigation of cretostimogene grenadenorepvec used in combination with KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab).

About Cretostimogene Grenadenorepvec

Cretostimogene grenadenorepvec (CG0070) is an intravesically delivered oncolytic immunotherapy agent in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Cretostimogene grenadenorepvec is also in a Phase 2 study in combination with KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab) in the same indication. Other types of bladder cancer are being evaluated with cretostimogene grenadenorepvec in combination with OPDIVO ® (nivolumab).

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology is an oncolytic immunotherapy company focused on developing bladder-saving therapeutics for patients with urologic cancer. At CG Oncology, we see a world where urologic cancer patients can benefit from our innovative therapies to live and work with dignity and an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, visit www.cgoncology.com. Follow us on Twitter @cgoncology.

KEYTRUDA ® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

