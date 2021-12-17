DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — The University of New Hampshire's Institute on Disability is going to develop a new resource center to address behavioral health needs of children up to age 21.
“We have a wonderful opportunity to create a system of supports to respond to youth and families in crisis and to help them find hope so they can move on and live their best lives,” said JoAnne Malloy, research associate professor and co-director of the Children’s Behavioral Health Resource Center.
“This can only happen, though, if we stand up and sustain research-based practices that are provided at the right time, matched to the youth’s and family’s need, and in the right amount," she said in a news release Thursday. “We’re excited and honored to be part of the transformation of the New Hampshire children’s system of care.”
The center is designed to help address the current shortage of resources by improving the capacity of providers, educators and agencies to deliver research-based practices across New Hampshire.
Since the pandemic, the demand for services for providers, educators and direct support professionals to support children's growing and complex behavioral health needs has grown.