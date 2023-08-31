FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Jose formed early Thursday in the central Atlantic from what was Tropical Depression 11 as activity in the tropics was teeming with Hurricane Franklin, Tropical Storm Idalia, another potential tropical depression and a new area of low pressure.
As of 11 a.m. Eastern time Thursday, Jose was 770 miles east of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It was moving north near 7 mph. Jose is expected to stick around Thursday before being absorbed by what is currently Hurricane Franklin on Friday, according to the latest from the National Hurricane Center.
Franklin was maintaining as a Category 2 hurricane late Thursday morning with top winds of 100 mph. As of 11 a.m., it was about 265 miles northeast of Bermuda. The hurricane is forecast to slowly weaken and dissipate into an extratropical cyclone by this weekend.
A new area of low pressure could develop over the eastern tropical Atlantic early next week as it moves westward to west-northwestward, forecasters said in the 2 p.m. advisory. It has a 20% chance of developing in the next seven days.
A tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic off Africa is likely to become a tropical depression later this week as it moves west-northwest, the National Hurricane Center said. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, its odds of developing were at 80% in the next two to seven days.
Finally, the remnants of Tropical Storm Gert drifted several hundred miles north of the Leeward Islands. Its chances of regenerating were low, 30% in the next two to seven days.
By Thursday afternoon, the former Hurricane Idalia was a fast-moving tropical storm lashing eastern North Carolina with heavy rain and winds. Its top winds were at 65 mph as of 2 p.m. Thursday as it moved east at 20 mph. Parts of North Carolina were under a tropical storm warning and a storm surge watch.
Idalia should continue to move east and is not expected to turn back in toward Florida as it begins to dissipate.
“It appears that Idalia is on its way to becoming extratropical,” forecasters said.
Idalia rapidly intensified into a major Category 4 storm before weakening to a Category 3 hurricane early Wednesday as it made landfall along the coast of Florida’s Big Bend near Keaton Beach about 7:45 a.m. Keaton Beach is along the Apalachee Bay.
The NHC, which operates under the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, has forecast 14-21 named storms, including six to 11 hurricanes, and two to five major hurricanes.
As of Aug. 31, there have been three hurricanes — Don, Franklin and Idalia, the latter two of which were major hurricanes.
The next named storm to form would be Katia (KAH-tyah).
The National Hurricane Center has been predicting an “above-normal” 2023 hurricane season as a result of ongoing record-breaking sea surface temperatures that continue to fight off the tempering effects of El Niño.
While sea surface temperatures have remained hot for longer than anticipated, El Niño’s effects, which typically reduce hurricane chances, have emerged more slowly.
©2023 South Florida Sun Sentinel. Visit at sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
