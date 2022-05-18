New World Group’s Humansa Announces New Strategic Focus

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2022--
Humansa, a healthcare organization under the New World Group, today announced its new strategic focus as a premium and comprehensive provider of preventative healthcare and wellness services to capture emerging market demands.
Mr Don So, Chief Executive Officer of Humansa, is pleased to present Humansa’s new strategic focus. Humansa aims to provide unique products and solutions to its customers, provide continuous care, and set customers up to reach their health goals, becoming part of their health journey. (Photo: Business Wire)
Humansa accelerates the expansion of its health and wellness ecosystem in the Greater Bay Area through synergies with strategic partners in Hong Kong and on the mainland, while upholding the same quality and service standards at every point of care, providing customers with a unique experience across its network. Humansa plans to have over 15 centers across a range of health and wellness practices by the end of 2022.
Seizing the opportunity to strengthen market position and capture emerging demand
With the pandemic, more and more people in Hong Kong are concerned about their health. Humansa, in collaboration with CSG Worldwide, surveyed adults aged 30 to 56 in the last quarter of 2021. The findings revealed that local demand for medical services was on the rise. 70% of respondents saw preventive healthcare as a top issue; and 94% were highly concerned about their and their family’s physical and mental health. Consumers in Hong Kong have three major pain points: fragmented market services (42%), lack of services tailored to their needs (37%), and difficulty booking appointments (36%).
In a bid to attract and retain talent with competitive benefits, many businesses and employers have also responded to the pandemic by re-evaluating their employees' medical insurance coverage.
With market expectations in mind and based on the survey and focus group data, Humansa has carefully re-assembled a product portfolio introducing high-quality health and wellness services.
Moreover, there is a shortage of medical services and beds in certain cities in the Greater Bay Area, against relatively high average disposable income. Shenzhen had 3.83 medical beds per 1,000 people in 2019 1, indicative of unmet needs for medical services in the area.
In light of this, Humansa has launched a health and wellness ecosystem, targeting women and children, executives, and sports performance, supporting customers and their families in reaching a wide range of health goals.
Comprehensive preventative healthcare and wellness services and trusted healthcare advisor
Humansa’s growing range of offerings put customers front and center. Humansa has formed strategic partnerships with high-quality partners, such as Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong, Distinct HealthCare, and SAINT BELLA, and will continue working with top practitioners and like-minded healthcare organizations. Humansa’s ecosystem approach has brought together skilled and reputable practitioners and premium facilities. Mr Don So, Chief Executive Officer of Humansa, said, “Humansa will become your trusted healthcare advisor at every stage of life. Our ground-breaking healthcare and wellness services in Hong Kong anchor the blueprint for the Greater Bay Area.”
Humansa plans to have over 15 centers at prime locations across Hong Kong by the end of 2022, providing diverse health and wellness services, such as medical imaging, dentistry, endoscopy, physiotherapy, and high-performance training. Humansa Medical Imaging Centre opened in May; radiologists and medical professionals from Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong head up the medical team. More services will be rolled out after June this year.
Expanding in the Greater Bay Area and redefining healthcare
Humansa has expanded from Hong Kong to other cities in the Greater Bay Area, in particular Guangzhou and Shenzhen, through Mainland partnerships. It has broadened its preventive health and wellness offerings and through strategic partnerships, rapidly grown its network in the Greater Bay Area, expanding into new areas of health and wellness. Consistent high-quality medical support, delivered through product and service design, training and compliance, ensures the same quality and service standards at every point of care.
Mr Don So, Chief Executive Officer of Humansa, continued, “In expanding our health and wellness ecosystem from Hong Kong to other cities in the Greater Bay Area, we consult and gain insight from leading medical practices and integrate premium health and wellness products and services. Our aim is to provide consistent healthcare and a seamless customer journey and to accompany our customers on this journey for the long run. We hope to redefine healthcare in a way that fulfils the market’s needs.”
Humansa – the “Human” “Answer” to health and wellness
As part of the New World Group’s ecosystem, Humansa finds itself in a unique position to fill unmet needs by providing the best health and wellness service solutions. Humansa is building integrated health and wellness services for Hong Kong and other cities in the Greater Bay Area upon three key pillars: Collaboration, Integrated Advice, and Simplicity.
Humansa's team of clinicians and health consultants work seamlessly together, distil and simplify complex medical data, create personalized care plans for customers, and provide clear, integrated advice, putting health management at your fingertips.
About Humansa
Humansa is a healthcare organization under New World Group that is building a ground-breaking health and wellness ecosystem across the Greater Bay Area. To strengthen and anchor our integrated healthcare offerings, we will continue to partner with leading players. Through our team of internationally recognized practitioners and dedicated consultants, Humansa is committed to delivering remarkable results in preventative health and wellness.
Humansa is changing healthcare by putting people at the center. Our services combine state-of-the-art technologies with the human touch. Through a more collaborative, more personalized model of care, we help our clients live well.
1 Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission, Shenzhen Health Statistics 2019 (available in Simplified Chinese only): http://wjw.sz.gov.cn/xxgk/tjsj/zxtjxx/content/post_7786068.html
