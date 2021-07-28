Columbus Crew (6-3-6) vs. New York City FC (7-5-2)
New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York City FC -204, Columbus +543, Draw +322; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC heads into a matchup with Columbus after notching two straight shutout wins.
New York City FC finished 12-8-3 overall and 7-3-0 at home in the 2020 season. New York City FC scored 42 goals a season ago and registered 29 assists.
The Crew went 12-6-5 overall a season ago while going 2-5-5 on the road. Columbus averaged two goals on 4.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.
The teams meet Friday for the third time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 2-1.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Sean Johnson, Heber (injured), James Sands, Talles Magno (injured).
Columbus: Josh Williams (injured), Vito Wormgoor (injured), Artur (injured), Gyasi Zardes, Luis Diaz, Liam Fraser, Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.